The world must beware of the friction created by China’s 2035 plan





China set its economic growth target for this year at 6 percent or more at the National People’s Congress, which began on March 5. The country’s current five-year plan does not specify an average annual growth target, but it presents a long-term vision of improving China’s economic and technological capabilities, as well as its overall national strength, to become an intermediate developed country. by 2035. As China’s national strategy to overtake the United States becomes clear, there are fears that friction between the two countries could intensify. The Chinese economy was hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic, contracting 6.8% in the first three months of 2020. It then recovered, achieving growth of 2.3% for the full year . The size of its economy is already 70% that of the United States. The Japan Center for Economic Research predicts that China’s nominal gross domestic product will exceed that of the United States in 2028. Last year, President Xi Jinping said it was possible for China to double the size of its economy or its per capita income by 2035, and national and local governments are already working on plans for it. to do. The new growth target does not emphasize doubling, but the basic idea remains the same. China’s claim that its economy is the world’s only winner has backfired, and the administration of US President Joe Biden is increasingly wary of Beijing. He sees China as the only competitor capable of challenging the current international order. China’s plans to support artificial intelligence, semiconductors, aerospace and other military-related fields are also standing out. In Beijing’s budget plan for 2021, defense spending rose 6.8 percent from the previous year to 1.36 trillion yuan ($ 209 billion), a larger increase than the jump in 6.6% of the 2020 budget plan. While other countries are busy battling the pandemic, China’s military build-up comes under close scrutiny. The economic growth target of 6.0% or more proposed for this year by Premier Li Keqiang is reasonable. Some in China are forecasting growth of around 8%, but the economy still faces many problems, such as weak consumer spending and a lag in employment recovery. The global economic outlook is also uncertain. The 6.0% figure should be understood as the minimum target of the “dual circulation” growth model, which aims to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers through a domestic cycle of production, distribution and production. consumption, while also exploiting external demand. Hong Kong issues should not be overlooked. The National People’s Congress plans to change the city’s electoral system this year. Under the principle of “patriots ruling Hong Kong”, the authorities aim to prevent Democrats from accessing the Legislative Council and other elected bodies. A political system that does not reflect the will of the people will lead to a brain drain from the international financial center. This unilateral move, which follows the implementation of Hong Kong’s security law last year, is a serious challenge to China’s “one country, two systems” commitment, and it will not escape to international critics.







