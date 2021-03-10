BJP victory is certain in West Bengal, says Prime Minister Modi





Image source: PTI (FILE) PM Modi waves to the crowd at a town hall meeting at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls. (Deposit) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge victorious in the West Bengal Assembly polls. Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting here, Prime Minister Modi called on leaders to reach out to the public in the poll-linked state to fulfill their duties. “The victory of the BJP is certain in the West Bengal Assembly elections,” he said, adding that “those in office in the state should shoulder their responsibilities.” According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, the Prime Minister asked MPs to participate in “Amrit Mahotsav” to mark the 75 years of India’s independence. The “Amrit Mahotsav” will begin on March 12 from the Sabarmati ashram in Gujarat. “India’s 75 years of independence will be celebrated in 75 locations across the country for 75 weeks,” Joshi said. PM Modi also called on BJP MPs at the parliamentary party meeting to play the role of facilitator in the COVID vaccination campaign. READ MORE: TMC faces new wave of defections as 5 MPs seated, other leaders join BJP The BJP parliamentary party also passed a resolution applauding the prime minister for his capable and effective leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution was proposed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi. BJP chairman JP Nadda also addressed the party’s parliamentary party meeting and said the party has broadened its footprint and helped people during the pandemic, he said. The BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are waging an intense election campaign in West Bengal with the Saffron Party deploying its enviable political apparatus to seize power in the state it never has ruled. Several Union ministers, deputies and other leaders recognized for their skills in organizing and managing elections have been roped up by the Saffron party to lead its campaign in the State, with particular attention to the seats it considers to be winnable. READ MORE: Mamata Banerjee is not daughter of Bengal but ‘aunt of the infiltrators, Rohingyas’: Suvendu Adhikari The Saffron Party made a profound inroads in West Bengal by winning 18 of its 42 seats in Lok Sabha in 2019 – just four fewer than the ruling TMC. The BJP wants to project it as an alternative to the Trinamool Congress which has run the state since 2011 under the leadership of Mamata Banerjees. The party is organizing a series of events in which it highlights the failures of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a focus on political assassinations, appeasement of minorities and mismanagement of the COVID-19 situation. The Saffron party plans to repeat the performance of 2019 in the next Assembly elections. The eight-phase ballot will take place on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Results will be announced on May 2. The term of office of the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will expire on May 30. READ MORE: What makes Yogi Adityanath a Bengal activist superstar







