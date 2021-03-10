Manhattan prosecutors probe Trump’s finances beyond New York





Workers install the last letter of the Trump Towers sign in Chicago in 2014. Photo: Getty Images

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. appears to be looking outside the boroughs for evidence of potential tax, insurance and banking evasion by the Trump organization. In reports this week from CNN and the Wall Street Journal, sources close to the Vances Inquiry say his office is investigating the finances of the Trumps Chicago skyscraper and his Seven Springs estate in Westchester County in New York. York.

On Monday, CNN reported that the Manhattan DA subpoenaed documents to an investment firm, Fortress Investment Management, which loaned the Trump Organization $ 130 million in 2005 to build its tower in Chicago. In 2012, the company canceled $ 102 million of this debt. Now Vance along with New York State Attorney General Letitia James are investigating whether or not Trumps Business reported this remitted amount and paid taxes on it, as it is required to do by the ‘Internal Revenue Service.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Vance sent additional citations to lawyers and engineers involved in the Trump Organizations Seven Springs complex, where the real estate developer failed to create a luxury subdivision in the late 1990s. Trump bought the 213-acre property in 1995 for $ 7.5 million. But over the years, he’s valued the property up to $ 291 million in statements provided to financial institutions. According to local tax assessment rolls, however, the market value of the property is less than $ 20 million.

The Chicago and Westchester property investigations are consistent with the broader objectives of Vances’ criminal investigation to determine whether Trump inflated the value of his properties when it was practical to obtain loans, and it underreported income when it was practical to avoid taxes. A recent development in the investigation will certainly help the district attorney do so: in February, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump must turn over his tax and financial records to Vances’ office 18 months after the attorney assigned his accountant to the office. first time.

