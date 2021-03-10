President is optimistic he can stop Covid-19 transmission speed





Semarang, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is optimistic that the government will be able to stop the rate of transmission of Covid-19 with mass vaccination in the country. “We hope the rate of transmission of Covid-19 can be stopped, we can prevent it,” President Jokowi said while attending the mass vaccination of 1,000 Ulama, interfaith leaders and Santri at the Grand Mosque in the center of Java (MAJT), in the district of Gayamsari. , Semarang City, Central Java, Wednesday (10/03/2021). President Jokowi is in Semarang after completing his visit to Yogyakarta Special Region (DIY). He admitted to being impressed with the management of the Covid-19 vaccination program implemented by the central Java provincial government. “I see that everything is going well, the management is neat, the process is also fluid and we hope that those who have been vaccinated can be protected from exposure to Covid-19 and that their activities in the context of religion can go well, “he said. On this occasion, President Jokowi also spoke with a number of vaccination participants and witnessed the stages of vaccination, from re-registering participants, screening for health problems, to observation. of those who had received an injection dose of vaccine. A number of religious and interfaith personalities participated in the vaccinations, including KH Ahmad Muwafiq, KH Ubaidillah Shodaqoh, Pastor Erinchan Naibaho, Pastor Tjahjadi Nugroho, Anak Agung Ketut Darmaja, Bhikku Dittisampanno Therika (public) Pratika (public) Prat. The head of state hopes that the implementation of mass vaccinations for ulemas, interfaith leaders and students will also be carried out in other regions soon. “We hope that more and more of our citizens will be vaccinated. This will provide community immunity and we hope that the rate of transmission of Covid-19 can be avoided,” he said. A mass vaccination for scholars and religious figures was also carried out in DKI Jakarta at the Istiqlal Mosque on February 23, 2021. Present to accompany President Joko Widodo in the implementation of mass vaccinations at the Grand Mosque, including the Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto and the Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo. Source: BeritaSatu.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos