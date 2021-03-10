Letters: Why is Boris Johnson not subjected to the same tests as Nicola Sturgeon? He would fail miserably





MARK Smith offers a three-part personality test in which – in his opinion – Nicola Sturgeon begins to fail (“The Three-Part Personality Test that Sturgeon Begins to Fail,” The Herald, March 8). This “test” focuses on performance / presentation, competence (vision / managerial efficiency) and confidence.

Mr Smith suggests that there are signs of wear and tear in the area of ​​trust and honesty and that these, once eroded, can be difficult to recover. He leads three former prime ministers – Gordon Brown, Theresa May and Tony Blair – through his test parameters and suggests that each had serious shortcomings in one or the other dimension: Mr Brown on competence, Ms May on competence and performance, and Mr. Blair on honesty. .

Oddly, however, he fails to subject Boris Johnson to his tripartite test – I wonder why? Here is a man whose performance / presentation is awkward and fuzzy at best (although curators accept this quality very well, as it sets him apart as one of their own), his competence is clearly questionable in all areas (bridge to l ‘Ireland, anyone?), And he’s known to be a true liar. On Mr Smith’s terms, he should have been fired a long time ago, possibly suggesting his personality test theory was well below the waterline. Dr Angus Macmillan, Dumfries. SNP IS JUST A VEHICLE TIM Bell’s eloquent analysis of the Scottish political scene (Letters, March 9) demonstrates an understanding of the stalemate affecting the democratic position of the Scottish nation. It lists the clear political choices offered by other parties, concluding that the SNP is the exception as it does not face any particular leadership as a party in government. While its conclusion is indisputable, the problem remains, as the Brexit vote demonstrated, that after British parties present their manifestos to the Scottish electorate, the result is imposed by voters south of the border. , whatever the votes of the Scots. nation. SNP voters include many former supporters of various other parties, the only glue that binds them together is a common goal of self-determination for Scotland. If independence were to be achieved, the SNP, in order to survive, would need to align itself more clearly in the political spectrum. Until then, the independence movement will continue to search for a vehicle clearly heading towards its desired destination. Willie Maclean, Milngavie. THE ERROR IS HUMAN IT’S a bit ironic that by discussing issues of journalistic rigor (“When TV Reporters’ Best Plans Go Wrong,” The Herald, March 8), Alison Rowat herself manages to confuse her readers in two areas. First, she is wrong to say that the BBC’s Complaints Unit said Sarah Smith’s comments about Nicola Sturgeon on a live broadcast last summer were “inappropriate expression of opinion” – which were in fact sentences taken from the Herald report at the time, but which should have been attributed to the plaintiffs. What the BBC actually said was that it was a simple mistake, a fact recognized by Sarah herself when she apologized on Twitter for her choice of words. Second, the election takes place on Thursday May 6 and not May 5 as she stated. Journalists are of course only human and make mistakes like everyone else, but I suspect they don’t all get the same unacceptable abuse as Sarah. Gary Smith, News Officer, BBC Scotland, Glasgow. LOSE THE LANGUAGE, KEEP THE PHILOSOPHY I HESITATE to attempt the heights of scholarship displayed by your correspondents Professor Brian Boyd, Richard H Allison and Ian Hutcheson on the subject of Latin (Letters, March 9), especially as someone who has scratched an O level French and was kicked out of the Latin class so many years ago. Maybe we should always remember what language is for; its purpose is to impart ideas and understanding between people, and since Latin and classical Greek are not spoken in any country, as far as I know, it is difficult to see why we should still be teaching it. Many years after leaving school, I studied for a humanities degree that included a degree in French, and my God didn’t I have to sit down and learn the difference between an adjective and an adverb, all the different kinds of pronouns, and how to use the awfully complicated subjunctive (still can’t). What I’m saying is we should be teaching the languages ​​of the people we meet the most, and these days it’s more likely to be French, German, Japanese, and Chinese than the Latin and ancient Greek. Another point, and I hope classicist Richard H Allison will agree; we should be teaching Greek and Roman philosophy which people like Boris Johnson and his pals in Eton learned, then our children would understand sophistry better. Oddly, however, the remnants of Latin have stuck with me, and I often look up the derivation of a word in my dictionary to better understand its construction (did I manage to decompose the infinitives correctly?). John Jamieson, Ayr. PLUMBING OF HEIGHTS I’m a little late to get into the Latin debate (Letters, (March 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9). However, I studied it in school, well, I took some classes, and at the time i didn’t like it at all, the opposite in fact, as my hands were usually warm after class. i have to admit that it did come in handy, in jargon terms, when i was traveling abroad; however , more importantly, it explained how my job description as a plumber had become. George Dale, Beith. Read more: The game is over for teaching Latin in our schools







