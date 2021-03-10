from leadership demands to mutual relationships

KOMPAS.com – The internal conflict within the Democratic Party has not subsided. Starting from the mutual leadership claims so far, he ended up relating to each other.

The fire began to ignite after Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) said there was a movement to take leadership of the party.

An Extraordinary Congress (KLB) in Deli Serdang was held and appointed Moeldoko as the new chairman of the KLB version.

Former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono even spoke about this leadership claim, and AHY reported the KLB that he considered invalid to the Ministry of Law and Human Rights.

Not wanting to be outdone, the Democratic Party of Moeldoko submitted the results of the KLB which was held at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights the next day, Tuesday (03/09/2021).

What is the chronology of the chaos that still lodges within the Democratic Party? Here is the summary:

Efforts to take leadership

On February 1, AHY held a press conference and said there was a movement that led to an attempt to take over leadership of the Democratic Party.

“There is a political movement which leads to an attempt to take control of the leadership of the Democratic Party by force which certainly threatens the sovereignty and existence of the Democratic Party,” AHY said at a video uploaded press conference on his Youtube account.

He said that this movement involved 5 people, 4 were former cadres, and the other was an important government representative in President Joko Widodo’s power circle.

AHY said the elites would hold an extraordinary day to replace the Democratic Party leadership.

He stressed that he always respected the principle of the presumption of innocence in existing problems.

Letter to the President and Menkopolhukam

Also from the same press conference, AHY said he officially sent a letter to President Joko Widodo on (1/2/2021) in the morning.