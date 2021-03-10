Politics
Russia, China seek to deepen ties on the moon
A photo of the moon taken by SpaceIL’s Beresheet spacecraft in orbit.
SpaceIL
Russia and China plan to deepen their geopolitical ties, this time in space with the construction of a new lunar station.
The countries’ space agencies, Roscosmos of Russia and the National Space Administration of China, on Tuesday signed a “memorandum of understanding” on behalf of their respective governments signaling their commitment to create a new lunar space station.
The International Lunar Research Station, they said in a press release, will be “a full scientific experimentation base with the capability of long-term autonomous operation, built on the lunar surface and / or in the lunar orbit.”
It will carry out “multidisciplinary and multi-purpose” scientific research activities such as lunar exploration and “use”, moon observation and scientific experiments, they added.
The two countries will work together on the planning, design, development and operation of the station. No date was given for the start or end of the project.
China and Russia are no strangers to cooperation in space and seek to build on this relationship. They noted that there had been previous agreements to cooperate on other projects, including the Chinese Chang’e-7 mission (a planned robotic lunar exploration mission is expected to launch in 2023 or 2024), and a center joint data for lunar and distant space exploration.
Roscosmos and CNSA said they would “facilitate extended cooperation within ILRS,” saying it would be “open to all interested countries and international partners, strengthen scientific research exchanges and promote exploration and the use of space by mankind for peaceful purposes “.
The strengthening of ties between Russia and China, both on Earth and in space, continues a trend that has emerged in recent years. This growing alliance, which encompasses growing economic, military and political cooperation, has even led Chinese President Xi Jinping to call his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin his “best friend” in 2019, in an unusual display of relations. warm.
This burgeoning geopolitical friendship came as their respective relations with the United States have deteriorated in recent years, with U.S. sanctions against Russia and billions of dollars in U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, implemented under the former President Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, competition in the space arena has not abated since the so-called “space race” of the mid-20th century, which saw rivals from the Soviet Union and the United States compete in missions to initiate and advance space technology and knowledge.
There are newcomers to the space exploration and commercial space travel industry with Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, which now conducts regular crew and cargo missions for NASA and other organizations to the International Space Station. To date, SpaceX has made 23 visits to the ISS.
The veterans of space exploration remain big players, however. NASA also plans to return to the moon in 2024, with its Artemis program which plans to land the first woman and the next man on the surface of the moon. It would be the first lunar landing since the last Apollo lunar mission in 1972.
