Razzaq Makes Sensational Statement, Forgets Sachin & Co





Days after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called India one of the best teams in the world today, former cricketer Abdul Razzaq showed himself to be different from the 1992 World Cup-winning captain in comparing cricketers from the two countries. Known for his sensational comments, Razzaq once again captured the limelight as Pakistan was more talented than India.

Arguing that the cricketers of the two countries cannot be compared, the former all-rounder listed Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamam ul Haq, Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad and others to substantiate his claim. However, the former all-rounder Pakistani seemed to have forgotten about Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and many more. To date, Pakistan has only managed to win one ICC event against India – the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Relevantly, while India has won three World Cups including one in the shortest format, Pakistan only managed to win one under Imran Khan in 1992.

“If you look at our history …”

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, when Abdul Razzaq was asked to compare Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam, he said: “Firstly, we shouldn’t say such a thing. [compare Virat Kohli with Babar Azam]. You can’t compare Indian players with Pakistani players because Pakistan has more talent. If you look at our history, we have so many great players that we can compare to like Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamam ul Haq, Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas and Ijaz Ahmed. ”

“Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are completely different players. If we want to compare the two, then it is important to organize matches between Pakistan and India and then to judge who is a better player. Virat Kohli is a good one. player and he performed well against. Pakistan. I have nothing against him but if the Indians don’t compare their players with Pakistan, then we shouldn’t do that too, “he added.

Previously, Abdul Razzaq had called Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah a “ baby melon ” and claimed that if they played around the same time, he could have crushed the Indian pacemaker. The former versatile Pakistani then received severe criticism on the platforms and was heavily trapped.

India becomes a top team: Pak PM

Calling India the ‘best team’ in the world at the moment, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan compared the two neighboring cricket nations highlighting the Men in Green’s shortcomings in the world today. Highlighting the ‘unproductive cricket structure’, Imran Khan inspired Pakistan’s confidence to rise through the ranks of world cricket with a bit of structuring and polishing talent.

Imran Khan, who is a former cricketer himself, is also the chief boss of the Pakistan Cricket Board and appoints the chairman of the National Cricket Board. Claiming that there are more “talents” in Pakistan than in India, the Pakistani prime minister said that with the provincial cricket structure now in place in the country, the results will materialize in two to three years. Khan was referring to the new national structure introduced recently in 2019 with the aim of simplifying the otherwise complicated circuit and nurturing young talent.

