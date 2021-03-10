Italy also says no to Turkey’s request for two states in Cyprus | cyprus, politics

NICOSIA – Joining France’s objection, Italy said it would not accept demands from Turkey and the occupied Turkish-Cypriot part of the divided island for two separate states, and not reunification, to end a 47-year stalemate.

Turkey used two illegal invasions in 1974 to seize the northern third of Cyprus and set up a self-proclaimed republic that no other country recognizes, wanting to change this as the legitimate government of Cyprus belongs to the European Union.

Ersin Tatar, the nationalist and extremist leader of the occupied Turkish-Cypriot side, said he would follow Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s line in agreeing to speak only of two separate states that would bring permanent partition.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who took part in the latest round of talks which collapsed in July 2017 in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana when Erdogan and then-Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci refused to withdraw troops from the two sides together April 27-29 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who has said he will not participate because Turkey is drilling for oil and gas off the island, changed course and said he was ready to take another blow, Turkey ignoring soft EU sanctions.

Italian energy company Eni and French company Total are among the foreign companies that have licenses to drill in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Cyprus, parts that Turkey does not recognize and where it is also looking for energy.

Italian Foreign Minister Luidi Di Maio said his government disapproves of any agreement to reunite ethnically divided Cyprus that does not conform to an already agreed federal framework spelled out in United Nations resolutions.

Di Maio declared having assured his Cypriot counterpart, Nikos Christodoulides, after talks, that Italy “very resolutely rejects” any peace proposal “outside the parameters of existing agreements and United Nations decisions”.

Di Maio said he stressed his “total solidarity” with Cyprus for “provocations and unilateral actions” which undermine the sovereign rights of the island and which “cannot be tolerated”.

“It must be clear that Italy stands by Cyprus and Greece against any violation of their rights,” said Di Maio.

But he said energy prospecting should promote cooperation rather than friction and said his country fully supported an EU proposal to hold a multilateral conference on the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Geneva meeting should also include the three guarantors of security on the island: Greece, Turkey and the former colonial ruler of the United Kingdom, which still has military bases there.

Tatar insisted that a “cooperative relationship” between two states is their “new vision” that would break decades of stalled negotiations, but Anastasiades said it was a no-start for him, leaving it open. which would be discussed.

Tatar has also said he does not want the EU involved in peace talks due to any pro-Greek Cypriot bias, although the bloc’s foreign chief Joseph Borrell Borrell has qualified dividing Cyprus from “clearly an EU problem” and said that the sooner the bloc “gets fully involved in the renewed settlement negotiations, the better”, this approach having failed for generations.

An overwhelming majority of Greek Cypriots reject any deal that would legitimize the partition of the island and Turkey, and Turkish Cypriot officials have rejected Anastasiades’ offer to share 30% of potentially lucrative energy revenues.

Di Maio said he and Christodoulides discussed strengthening energy cooperation as Eni and its partner Total secured oil and gas exploration and drilling rights in seven of the 13 offshore “blocks” within the Cyprus EEZ.

Turkey, which does not recognize Cyprus as a state, disputes the Cypriot government’s claims to these waters, insisting that they infringe Turkish Cypriot rights over the island’s potential mineral wealth.

(Associated Press material was used in this report)