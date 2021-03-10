Politics
Congress questions Prime Minister Modi on remarks by top U.S. commanders on China
Congressman Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Admiral Philip S. Davidson told U.S. lawmakers that China still has not withdrawn from several positions seized after clashes with the India in eastern Ladakh.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATE MARCH 10, 2021 at 6:29 p.m. IST
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the alleged grabbing of Indian territory by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a day after a senior US military commander said that China still had not withdrawn from several forward positions seized in clashes with Indian forces along the Line of Real Control (LAC).
Read also | China Has Not Withdrawn From Multiple LAC Positions, Says Senior US Commander
Modi Ji Told Nation-No One Has Entered Our Territory, Surjewala tweeted, referring to PM Modi’s comments at a multi-party meeting on June 19 last year, four days after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action during clashes with the Chinese troops in eastern Ladakhs in the Galwan Valley.
A day after the multi-party meeting, the Union government responded to the controversy over Prime Minister Modis’ remarks, with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) calling it mischievous.
Read also | Mischievous Interpretation: Government on Prime Minister Modis’ Remarks at All-Party Meeting
Now our ally the United States has also revealed the lies told by Modi Ji. Questions: 1. Will PM now tell the truth? 2. When will we push China out of our territory? added the chief congressional spokesperson.
Surjewala was referring to remarks made by Admiral Philip S. Davidson, who commands the U.S. Army Indo-Pacific Command, during a congressional hearing on Tuesday. The PLA did not yet withdraw from several positions before it had seized following the initial clash, and the resulting escalation of tensions between the PRC (People’s Republic of China) and India has claimed victims on both sides, Admiral Davidson told lawmakers during a Senate hearing. on the Indo-American command of the Pacific.
Skirmishes between India and China began in the first week of May 2020, resulting in a prolonged military standoff between the armies of the two countries. Last month, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced to parliament that the two sides had reached an agreement to disengage from the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong Tso, one of the many sites of friction in the region. Singh proclaimed that India had lost nothing, a position the central government has taken since the onset of the crisis.
Look: ‘Nobody wants an unstable border’: the head of the Naravane army on the conflict between India and China
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly criticized the government for its inaction in the face of China’s land grab on Indian territory.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]