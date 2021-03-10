Congress questions Prime Minister Modi on remarks by top U.S. commanders on China

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the alleged grabbing of Indian territory by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a day after a senior US military commander said that China still had not withdrawn from several forward positions seized in clashes with Indian forces along the Line of Real Control (LAC).

Modi Ji Told Nation-No One Has Entered Our Territory, Surjewala tweeted, referring to PM Modi’s comments at a multi-party meeting on June 19 last year, four days after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action during clashes with the Chinese troops in eastern Ladakhs in the Galwan Valley.

A day after the multi-party meeting, the Union government responded to the controversy over Prime Minister Modis’ remarks, with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) calling it mischievous.

Now our ally the United States has also revealed the lies told by Modi Ji. Questions: 1. Will PM now tell the truth? 2. When will we push China out of our territory? added the chief congressional spokesperson.

Surjewala was referring to remarks made by Admiral Philip S. Davidson, who commands the U.S. Army Indo-Pacific Command, during a congressional hearing on Tuesday. The PLA did not yet withdraw from several positions before it had seized following the initial clash, and the resulting escalation of tensions between the PRC (People’s Republic of China) and India has claimed victims on both sides, Admiral Davidson told lawmakers during a Senate hearing. on the Indo-American command of the Pacific.

Skirmishes between India and China began in the first week of May 2020, resulting in a prolonged military standoff between the armies of the two countries. Last month, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced to parliament that the two sides had reached an agreement to disengage from the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong Tso, one of the many sites of friction in the region. Singh proclaimed that India had lost nothing, a position the central government has taken since the onset of the crisis.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly criticized the government for its inaction in the face of China’s land grab on Indian territory.