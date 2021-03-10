Xis Gambit: China envisions a world without American technology

China is freeing tens of billions of dollars for its tech industry to borrow. It lists areas where the United States or others could cut off access to critical technologies. And when its leaders released their most important economic plans last week, they laid out their ambitions to become an innovation superpower without any accountability.

Anticipating the Biden administration’s efforts to continue to challenge China’s technological rise, the country’s leaders are accelerating their plans to go it alone, seeking to address vulnerabilities in the country’s economy that could thwart its ambitions in a wide range of industries, from smartphones to jet engines. .

China already made bold and ambitious plans in 2015, but is failing to meet its targets. As more countries mistrust China’s behavior and its growing economic power, Beijing’s campaign for technological independence has taken on new urgency. The country’s new five-year plan, released on Friday, called technological development a matter of national security, not just economic development, a break with the previous plan.

The plan pledged to increase research and development spending by 7% per year, including the public and private sectors. That figure was higher than budget increases for the Chinese military, which is expected to grow 6.8% next year, hinting at an imminent era of Cold War competition with the United States.