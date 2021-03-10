Politics
Xis Gambit: China envisions a world without American technology
China is freeing tens of billions of dollars for its tech industry to borrow. It lists areas where the United States or others could cut off access to critical technologies. And when its leaders released their most important economic plans last week, they laid out their ambitions to become an innovation superpower without any accountability.
Anticipating the Biden administration’s efforts to continue to challenge China’s technological rise, the country’s leaders are accelerating their plans to go it alone, seeking to address vulnerabilities in the country’s economy that could thwart its ambitions in a wide range of industries, from smartphones to jet engines. .
China already made bold and ambitious plans in 2015, but is failing to meet its targets. As more countries mistrust China’s behavior and its growing economic power, Beijing’s campaign for technological independence has taken on new urgency. The country’s new five-year plan, released on Friday, called technological development a matter of national security, not just economic development, a break with the previous plan.
The plan pledged to increase research and development spending by 7% per year, including the public and private sectors. That figure was higher than budget increases for the Chinese military, which is expected to grow 6.8% next year, hinting at an imminent era of Cold War competition with the United States.
The spending pledges follow four tumultuous years in which President Donald J. Trump rocked and angered the Communist Party leadership under Xi Jinping by restricting access to American technology for some of its corporate giants, including Huawei.
The experience has hardened the idea that the United States, even under a new administration, is determined to undermine the advancement of the country and that China can no longer count on the West for a stable supply of technologies that help to its economic growth.
The United States, which has already climbed to the top, wants to blow up the ladder, Zhang Xiaojing, an economist at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, wrote on the eve of the legislative meetings underway in Beijing.
The road to global tech heights, as Xi described China’s aspirations, is decidedly difficult. The government previously decided to spend 2.5% of gross domestic product on research and development over the past five years, but actual spending fell short of this target.
One industry that China has struggled with is the microchip industry, on which much of its electronics production relies. Incredibly complex production has thwarted Chinese companies, which instead import the majority of the semiconductors they need. Despite tens of billions of dollars invested, China national chip production only meets 15.9% of its demand for chips in 2020, just above the 15.1% share he represented in 2014, according to IC Insights, an American semiconductor research company.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang last week presented detailed proposals to accelerate the development of high-end semiconductors, operating systems, computer processors, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.
I think they are really worried, said Rebecca Arcesati, a technician analyst with the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin. They know that without access to these technologies, they will not be able to achieve their goals.
The new strategy, to some extent, renames the country’s previous Made in China 2025 campaign, which aimed to propel it to the forefront in a range of cutting-edge technologies. Globally, it aimed to produce 70% of the basic components that Chinese manufacturers need by 2025. The plan spooked trading partners and contributed to a punitive trade war with the United States.
China wants to reduce its dependence on the world not to reduce its trade and interactions, but to ensure that it is not vulnerable to the kind of strategic blackmail against China that it has historically used. against others, said Daniel Russel, a former American diplomat who is now vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute.
A confrontation has been brewing for more than a decade. Long-standing Chinese policies to reduce reliance on foreign technology were boosted in 2013, after Edward Snowden’s revelations of National Security Agency hacks that relied on American companies.
American companies have long complained about policies requiring technology transfer. The Chinese government-backed hacks targeting US intellectual property have further increased tensions. In the past, China has used corporate espionage to support economic interests, including in high-tech areas that the government now makes a priority.
The latest intrusion on businesses and government agencies used Microsoft messaging systems and was discovered last weekend. Temporarily linked to Chinese hackers, he’s likely to drive a wedge that could divide the tech world.
In recent weeks, Chinese officials have repeatedly stressed the danger of bottlenecks where the United States controls key fundamental technologies. At a press conference in Beijing, Xiao Yaqing, who heads the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, announced a review of 41 sectors for empty spaces that could lead to a disruption in the supply chain. technology supply at critical times.
Beijing is backing this effort with money and rhetoric.
China Development Bank, the country’s political lender, said last week that he was preparing more than $ 60 billion in loans for more than 1,000 companies critical to strategic innovation and had raised $ 30 billion for a new government-backed microchip investment fund.
An official from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, By Guangnan, wrote recently that the country should create a Chinese system that could supplant the combined systems of Intel, Microsoft, Oracle and others that have historically dominated computing. China is also expected to increase global dependence on its telecommunications infrastructure technology to act as a powerful deterrent against future embargoes, he added.
The technology supply chain remains extremely complex and decidedly global, and too much interference in markets can have unintended consequences, experts have warned. The top-down jockey of the United States and China on microchips has partly sparked a chip shortage that has recently hit the auto industry.
Neither country can imminently achieve true autonomy in the myriad of advanced technologies needed to run a modern economy and military. Instead of comprehensive policies, a proxy struggle is emerging, with both sides scrambling to secure missing pieces from other countries.
Many American allies were happy to see their companies take advantage of an increasingly emptied Chinese market of American companies.
Earlier this month, ASML, a Dutch company that makes the tools needed for the mass production of microchips, said he had prolonged a contract to supply equipment to China’s largest semiconductor maker, even though Washington blacklisted the company, known as SMIC, last year. The extension didn’t break any restrictions, but showed how limited there are to the ability of the United States to cut off supplies.
Such decisions could continue to frustrate President Biden, who has made China the country’s most important foreign policy challenge. China hopes to undermine U.S. efforts to isolate it by entangling with major economies, including those politically allied with the United States.
They are certainly speaking and acting to discourage third countries from joining a group that the United States might organize against China, said Mr. Russel of the Asia Society Policy Institute. The aim is to buy the time that China needs to seal the remaining vulnerabilities in its armor.
Hopes of Chinese leaders for a diplomatic reset after the Trump years appear to have already waned.
Mr. Bidens’ first conversation with Mr. Xi lasted about two hours and, according to the White House, included discussions of Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices.
At home, Biden warned that the United States must keep pace with China in infrastructure investment, some aimed at supporting tech industries, including electric vehicles. If we don’t move, they’ll eat our lunch, he said while advocating for the $ 1.9 trillion economic stimulus package.
This phrase echoed one he had made as a candidate two years earlier to reject the challenge posed by China. Are China going to eat our lunch? he said as he sank into Iowa in 2019. Come on, man!
Chris Buckley contribution to reports. Claire Fu and Lin Qiqing contributed to the research.
