Chinese entrepreneur sells thoughtful Buddha statues of Donald Trump | Donald trump





Donald Trump isn’t known for his calm and peaceful demeanor, but that hasn’t stopped an entrepreneurial furniture maker in China from throwing a statue of the former US president in a pose more easily associated with the Buddha.

The Buddha Trump statue, listed on the Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao, is priced at 999 Chinese yuan (110 GBP / 150 USD) for the small version, which is 1.6 meters tall. A larger version, with a height of 4.6 meters, is available for 3,999 yuan (440/610 $).

The statue, with Trump’s hands folded in his knees, thumbs pointing outward, is a pose in Buddhist art that signifies meditation and contemplation, something the 74-year-old man had more time for. for since leaving the White House in January for his Mar- a-Lago Retreat in Florida.

The Trump Buddha statue shows Donald Trump in a meditative pose. Photography: Zamuyu / Taobao

The Chinese state-owned Global Times newspaper made an initial report on the product and spoke with the seller, based in Xiamen, Fujian Province, who promotes the statue with the slogan Go your business great again! The seller said he has already sold dozens of the 100 statues made so far.

A buyer told the Global Times he bought the statue as a humble reminder not to be too Trump.

Trump whose name can be rendered in two different spellings in Chinese for Tlngp or for Chunp is a popular source of merchandise on the Taobao website, where users can purchase masks, models, small statues, hats, socks and more. Taobao, owned by Alibaba, has annual retail sales that would exceed the combined e-commerce sales of all US companies. In 2016, more than a billion products were available on the site.

This is not the first time that the twice-indicted former President of the United States has been portrayed in a Buddha pose. Fancy gifts of a 3D printed bright orange Buddha Trump are available on the Etsy craft website, where the seller says: Buddha Trump is not meant to elicit anything political. In fact, this Laughing Buddha mashup is just a reminder that no matter where we are on the political spectrum, we could all use a little more laughter and joy in our lives!

