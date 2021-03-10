Boris Johnson accuses SNP of ‘failing in Scotland’ after PMQ confrontation over Erasmus replacement from Turing program





Politics Boris Johnson has accused the SNP of failing in Scotland after facing questions from prime ministers about his Erasmus replacement, Turing’s program. Wednesday March 10, 2021, 12:52 p.m. Update Wednesday March 10, 2021, 2:09 p.m. The PM was questioned by SNP Westminster Vice-President Kirsten Oswald on why the UK government was taking opportunities from young people with the end of the Erasmus + education program. Ms Oswald was representing SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford after technical problems caused by a power cut in Skye and the North and South Uist affected thousands of homes. Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy She told the House of Commons: Yesterday the Prime Minister released his Erasmus replacement plans without any consultation or discussion with decentralized governments. “/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. Photo: House of Commons / PA Wire “The replacement program offers lower living assistance, no travel assistance, no tuition assistance. Why is this Conservative government taking away opportunities from our young people? Read more Read more Call for help to cut crippling food export costs after Brexit Mr Johnson praised his delightfully concise question, but insisted Turing’s program was an improvement, despite evidence showing the initiative would cost students more. “/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. Photo: House of Commons / PA Wire He said: She is wrong about the difference between the Erasmus project and the Turing project because the Turing program, unlike the Erasmus program, which was aimed massively at children from better-off households, the Turing project is designed to help children from all over the country to all income. groups go to amazing universities around the world. Ms Oswald, the MP for East Renfrewshire, suggested Mr Johnson was not being honest and urged him to turn around and join the Erasmus program again. She said: It just isn’t. We know we cannot take a word from the Prime Minister on this matter. “He told us there was no threat to the Erasmus program, but it clearly won’t match EU support levels and it’s not just us saying so. His own Scottish colleague has told the BBC last week that young people would not benefit from Brexit. “/> Boris Johnson yesterday published his plans for replacing Erasmus without any consultation with devolved governments. They’ve cornered a generation of tuition debt, now they’re closing the door with Erasmus. It is no wonder that students choose SNP and independence for a prosperous future. “So, Prime Minister, will you rethink, will you do the right thing? Engage with our friends in the EU and join Erasmus. Mr Johnson dismissed the concerns and responded by urging voters to reject the SNP Mays Holyrood election. He said: I think the students should choose the Turing Project because it’s fantastic and it spans the whole country and I think by the way they should reject the SNP because it’s a Scottish Nationalist Party, because it fails the Scottish people, fails. to deliver education, fail on crime and fail on the economy. And I really hope the people of Scotland will use their common sense and instead of endlessly delving into constitutional matters, instead of campaigning endlessly for a referendum, which in my opinion is the last thing that the people of this country need right now, I think people want a government that focuses on the issues that matter to them. Turing’s program will be launched in the UK and will cover much of the opportunities offered by Erasmus, but the Scottish governments and Waless have claimed it is a lesser imitation of reality. Last month, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said it was “not possible” for Scotland to join the program as it was part of the UK. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos