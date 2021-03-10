China’s threats to Taiwan could manifest in 6 years: United States

Washington, March 9 (CNA) China’s threats to Taiwan could manifest over the next six years as China seeks to supplant the US leadership role in the international order, a senior US military commander said on Tuesday.

Philip Davidson, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, made the comments during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in response to questions posed by Republican Senator Dan Sullivan.

Sullivan first referred to the “alarming maneuvers” that China has implemented under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping () over the past year, including major cyber attacks, economic sanctions against Australia, l ‘crushing dissent in Hong Kong and’ very aggressive military actions in Taiwan, Detroit and South China Sea. “

In light of these actions, the senator asked Davidson how he will extrapolate the timeline of “any potential conflict” in the Taiwan Strait.

In response, Davidson said that based on the number of military assets China has deployed and the advancement of its capabilities, in combination with the aforementioned maneuvers, he fears that the Chinese “will accelerate their ambitions to supplant the United States. United and our leaders, role in the rules-based international order. “

“They’ve long said they want to do it by 2050. I’m afraid they’re getting closer to that goal,” Davidson continued.

“Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before then and I think the threat is evident in this decade, in fact the next six years,” he said.

Several other senators on the committee also questioned Davidson on matters relating to Taiwan, including Republican Rick Scott, who recently introduced the Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act to the Senate.

Scott asked Davidson if he agreed that the United States must “prevent Communist China from controlling Taiwan” and that the loss of Taiwan would devastate the ability of the United States and its allies to counter the aggression of the United States. China.

Scott also said he thinks it is time for the United States to end its strategic ambiguity regarding Taiwan and make it clear that it will not allow China to invade and subdue Taiwan, and has asked Davidson to comment on the question.

Davidson replied that he had an obligation to support the Taiwan Relations Act as a commander, “and in a geostrategic sense, I think this is of critical importance to the global status of the United States.”

Regarding the US strategic ambiguity over Taiwan, Davidson said this policy has kept Taiwan in its current status, although “these things should be reconsidered regularly.”

Asked by Senator Marsha Blackburn, also of the Republican Party, about joint military exercises with Taiwan, Davidson said the Indo-Pacific Command supports Han Kuang’s annual military exercises in Taiwan.

Josh Hawley, another Republican senator, asked Davidson if it was essential for the United States to maintain the ability to defeat a Chinese fait accompli against Taiwan in order to strengthen deterrence against China, which Davidson agreed with. .

In Davidson’s written testimony to the committee, he said that “the situation across the Strait is of growing concern, given the harsh rhetoric from Beijing to Taipei.”

Secretary-General Xi Jinping’s 2019 New Year’s speech made it clear that Beijing is focused on achieving unification as part of the PRC’s National Rejuvenation Plan, stating that ‘we do not promise to renounce the use of force and we reserve the possibility of using whatever measures are necessary, ”wrote Davidson.

“The United States has a deep and continuing interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and welcomes the steps taken by the PRC to reduce tensions and improve cross-straits relations,” he said. .