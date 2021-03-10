Turkey among the main countries in energy investment





ANKARA Turkey is one of the leading countries in energy investment, especially in renewables, the country’s president said on Wednesday. “In terms of installed renewable energy capacity, Turkey ranks 13th in the world and 6th in Europe,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the meeting of the Justice and Development (AK) party group in the Turkish parliament. “We are implementing projects that will turn our country into an energy base,” Erdogan said. In this context, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Turk Stream projects have become operational, he added. Noting that one of the major investments in the field of energy is the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (nuclear power plant) in the southern province of Mersin, he said that the arrival of nuclear power plants in the country has been constantly contested. by certain groups. “Today we will organize the inauguration ceremony of the third reactor [of the Akkuyu NPP] with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, ”he said, adding that the inauguration ceremony of the fourth reactor will be carried out in a few months. “I hope that the inauguration ceremony of the third unit of our plant, where we plan to put the first unit into service in 2023, will be beneficial,” he added. He stressed that the Akkuyu nuclear power plant will meet 10% of the country’s energy needs. “The main strategic dimension of this project is that it will diversify resources to meet Turkey’s energy needs. In addition, it is very important to be part of the countries with nuclear technology in the world, ”he added. The start of operations of the first unit of the plant is scheduled for 2023 when the country celebrates the 100th anniversary of the republic. The remaining three units are expected to start operations by the end of 2026, at a rate of one per year. An intergovernmental agreement for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, currently under construction, was signed between Turkey and Russia in May 2010. Regarding Turkey’s oil drilling activities, Erdogan said that Kanuni, one of three state-owned drillships, is preparing for the upcoming task at the port of Filyos on the coast of Turkey. black Sea. He hopes Kanuni will start drilling the well on the ground in April. Turkey made the world’s largest offshore gas discovery in 2020 with 405 bcm of natural gas in the Black Sea in 2020. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







