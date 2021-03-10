Brathwaite misses century on day 2 of West Indies warm-up match





Captain Kraigg Brathwaite just missed a century as left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican grabbed three wickets on day two of the West Indies four-day warm-up match in Antigua on Tuesday.

Responding to Roston Chase XIs 326 at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Brathwaites XI finished on 242 for five with the right-hander’s best score at 95.

Kavem Hodge hit an unbeaten compact 59 while southpaw Paul Palmer finished 31 on a placid surface. Warrican has won the best three-for-52 of 23 consecutive overs, including key wicket Brathwaite, who was puzzled by the Jahmar Hamilton alert.

Taking 280 points for seven, Chases XI surpassed the 300 point mark thanks to a 50 point stand and eighth wicket between Jermaine Blackwood and Imran Khan. Blackwood, 18 at the start of the day, had 34 of 64 balls with five fours. Imran Khan, who started on three, hit three fours and a six in 24 on 32 balls.

Left arm tailor Preston McSween snatched two of three wickets to fall to finish with four for 64. He had Blackwood played with a full length inswinger and Imran grabbed and bowled. Teenage fast bowler Jayden Seales, who did not play on Tuesday, finished with three for 42.

In response, Brathwaite then inspired a series of partnerships. First, he put in 76 for the second wicket with Shamarh Brooks (19) as his side reached lunch break at 55 with no further loss. The skipper played attractively, stroking 12 fours and six off 156 deliveries and 3 hours to the crease, dominating a 67-point partnership with Hodge, who then found an ally at Palmer to add 55 in an unbroken sixth wicket. support.

Right-hander Hodge has so far counted six fours out of 160 balls in just under 3 hours, while the Palmers’ stay has so far lasted an hour and included four fours.

The first day of Monday was marked by a splendid century of Jamaican opener John Campbell. The left-hander made Roston Chase’s XI 129.

Campbell dominated the bowling and hit 15 fours and three six-twos from daring reverse backhands on left arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul and the other at a distance from Hodge. Overall, Campbell faced 253 balls and struck for 325 minutes before being caught by Palmer behind the midwicket as he attempted to sing a ball from off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall into the side.

The match resumes Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

The match serves as a preparation for the two-test series against Sri Lanka starting later this month, and as a selection try.

Meanwhile, the West Indies will turn their attention to all three matches of the One-Day International Series against Sri Lanka. The opening competition will take place on Wednesday at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The first ball is 9:30 am and two teams should be greeted with a good hitting surface.

The West Indies are on top after winning all three Twenty20 International Series matches 2-1 at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

