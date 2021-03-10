Politics
Kadin talks about pipe imports annoying Jokowi
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo is upset because Indonesia is always inundated with imported pipes, even though they can be produced domestically. The dissatisfaction of this president led to the dismissal of senior officials from Pertamina.
Bobby Gafur Umar, Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Energy, Oil and Gas, said that under the Increasing Use of National Production (P3DN) program, he has been declared that the use of national products by ministries / institutions (K / L), BUMN, BUMD or the private sector is mandatory.
In the case of pipes, he said, pipes imported from China are still cheaper than domestic production. The use of domestic products in the acquisition of goods / services if it has the sum of the domestic component level (TKDN) and the value of the weight of the enterprise benefit of 40%. Domestic products used must reach 25% TKDN.
“The domestic industry is forced to use domestic products. Until Mr. Luhut says Pertamina officials were replaced because the president didn’t like it. There are still Pertamina who don’t ‘have not been able to maximize the use of domestic products, “he explained. in the webinar “Dissecting 70 Trillion Upstream Business Opportunities. Oil and gas ”, Wednesday (03/10/2021).
He added that the price of pipes from China to Surabaya is not much different from that of raw materials from Krakatau Steel. From the raw material of Krakatau steel, after welding is carried out, the cost will increase by 20-25%, so pipes in Indonesia are much more expensive.
“The price of Chinese pipes reaches Surabaya, the pipes become the same raw material as Krakatau Steel. It is not much different from the price, once the pipe is welded, the pipe costs 20-25%,” he said. -he explains.
Why is the Chinese pipe cheaper? Bobby explained that it is because China provides very cheap export credits. If Chinese companies only export raw materials, they will be taxed so heavily.
“Once the finished product has been exported, you can tax incentives. In Indonesia, it’s not even taxable, ”he explained.
He added that iron ore from Krakatau was still imported because Indonesia did not have sufficient sources. According to him, the government must help companies to obtain raw materials so that the products can be competitive.
“Important instrument to support the TKDN, the industry must be supported by technology. We must master the technological capabilities,” he explained.
In the technology sector, according to him, it must be supported by research and development (Research and development/ R&D). According to him, this research is important, so the government must provide support.
“The government must provide R&D support and funding because R&D is often considered Cost (cost), even if it is an investment, ”he said.
It is reported that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has just sacked a senior Pertamina official because he was unable to increase the level of the domestic component (TKDN) of the Pertamina project, especially in the part of the pipeline project, most of which are still imported.
This was revealed by the Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Luhut also said that Jokowi was furious because of the official’s actions.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
(wia)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]