Kadin talks about pipe imports annoying Jokowi

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo is upset because Indonesia is always inundated with imported pipes, even though they can be produced domestically. The dissatisfaction of this president led to the dismissal of senior officials from Pertamina.

Bobby Gafur Umar, Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Energy, Oil and Gas, said that under the Increasing Use of National Production (P3DN) program, he has been declared that the use of national products by ministries / institutions (K / L), BUMN, BUMD or the private sector is mandatory.

In the case of pipes, he said, pipes imported from China are still cheaper than domestic production. The use of domestic products in the acquisition of goods / services if it has the sum of the domestic component level (TKDN) and the value of the weight of the enterprise benefit of 40%. Domestic products used must reach 25% TKDN.





“The domestic industry is forced to use domestic products. Until Mr. Luhut says Pertamina officials were replaced because the president didn’t like it. There are still Pertamina who don’t ‘have not been able to maximize the use of domestic products, “he explained. in the webinar “Dissecting 70 Trillion Upstream Business Opportunities. Oil and gas ”, Wednesday (03/10/2021).

He added that the price of pipes from China to Surabaya is not much different from that of raw materials from Krakatau Steel. From the raw material of Krakatau steel, after welding is carried out, the cost will increase by 20-25%, so pipes in Indonesia are much more expensive.

“The price of Chinese pipes reaches Surabaya, the pipes become the same raw material as Krakatau Steel. It is not much different from the price, once the pipe is welded, the pipe costs 20-25%,” he said. -he explains.

Why is the Chinese pipe cheaper? Bobby explained that it is because China provides very cheap export credits. If Chinese companies only export raw materials, they will be taxed so heavily.

“Once the finished product has been exported, you can tax incentives. In Indonesia, it’s not even taxable, ”he explained.

He added that iron ore from Krakatau was still imported because Indonesia did not have sufficient sources. According to him, the government must help companies to obtain raw materials so that the products can be competitive.

“Important instrument to support the TKDN, the industry must be supported by technology. We must master the technological capabilities,” he explained.

In the technology sector, according to him, it must be supported by research and development (Research and development/ R&D). According to him, this research is important, so the government must provide support.

“The government must provide R&D support and funding because R&D is often considered Cost (cost), even if it is an investment, ”he said.

It is reported that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has just sacked a senior Pertamina official because he was unable to increase the level of the domestic component (TKDN) of the Pertamina project, especially in the part of the pipeline project, most of which are still imported.

This was revealed by the Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Luhut also said that Jokowi was furious because of the official’s actions.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

(wia)



