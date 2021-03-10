The Foreign Ministry must defend Dame Caroline Wilson, our wife in Beijing

Dame Caroline Wilson, British Ambassador to Beijing, was summoned to the Chinese Foreign Ministry for defending the role of a free press. The article, titled Does Foreign Media Hate China ?, was posted on WeChat, the state-controlled Chinese version of WhatsApp, but last week users were prevented from sharing it by the platform. unencrypted. The ban was clearly seen as insufficient punishment, and Beijing has now turned an argument over an article into a diplomatic incident in its own right.

On Tuesday, a statement was released by the ministry denouncing Dame Caroline for spreading false news, accusing her of arrogance and bias, saying the act is gravely beyond the reach of her diplomatic role. She required Ms. Wilson to think deeply about her own duties and position herself correctly. It sounds like a threat to declare the ambassador persona non grata, thus withdrawing its diplomatic status.

Dame Caroline refused to be intimidated by this bullying. She responded to the skin she received by reposting the offending article, including a link to the Chinese text, and tweeting: I stand by my article. There is no doubt that the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to the UK is backing the more than 170 articles he has been able to place in the UK mainstream media.

It’s easy to underestimate the importance of diplomacy for repressive regimes like China. In the West, these disputes are played down or ignored in the media. At the time of writing, the BBC had not even reported Beijing’s sanctions against the British ambassador. As we notice such lines, we find it hard not to smile at the exaggerated prose style of the (arguably highly educated) Chinese officials: the article is full of the arrogance of being the master and of an ideological bias. He confuses white with black, [and] handles two weights two measures.

Yet for Beijing, such aggressive wolf diplomacy has become a routine weapon in its relentless attempt to silence critics both at home and abroad. This attempt to humiliate the Ambassador is a deliberate propaganda coup for domestic consumption, intended to demonstrate the might of the People’s Republic. The British are a prime target, mainly because of our unique relationship with Hong Kong and our colonial history. But the current incident concerns press freedom and the stakes are high for the West as well as for China. When Ofcom stripped a Chinese state television channel of its license to broadcast in the UK, Beijing seized the opportunity to strike back at the BBC. China’s main European communications center is based in Chiswick, and the new Chinese Embassy to be built on the Royal Mint site in the City of London will be one of the largest in the world. Significantly, Beijing’s new mission, if given a building permit, will be larger than the new United States Embassy. Its main role appears to be intelligence gathering, especially on Chinese nationals in Britain, including tens of thousands of new migrants from Hong Kong. The fortress-like building, complete with bunkers and surveillance equipment, will strengthen Beijing’s influence over UK businesses, universities and other institutions. And that will, of course, provide a basis for espionage.

The West’s greatest asset in dealing with China is the truth. No matter how hard it does, the Chinese Communist Party cannot crack down on its crimes against humanity, especially against the Uyghur minority. This week, the full extent of the horror in Xinjiang was highlighted by a report from the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, a respected US think tank. This comprehensive investigation by more than 50 international legal experts, covering 25,000 pages of evidence, leads to the overwhelming conclusion that the Chinese government is guilty of genocide under the five articles of the 1948 Genocide Convention, of which China is signatory.

The intention to destroy the Uyghurs as a group stems from objective evidence, consisting of comprehensive state policy and practice, that Xi Jinping, China’s highest authority, has unleashed, the report concludes. In the 1,400 internment camps in which around two million Uyghurs are held, countless detainees have reportedly been killed, tortured, sexually abused and sterilized. Brainwashing, forced labor, and the removal of children from their families are rife. These genocidal camps are crime scenes and, under international law, cannot be ignored by signatories to the Convention, including Great Britain. The purpose of having an agreed definition of genocide is not only to deter the perpetrators, but also the onlookers who are tempted to turn a blind eye.

This is to say that Xi Jinping and his regime should be ostracized and ultimately held accountable for their crimes. Their victims, of which the Uyghurs are only the most important, are demanding justice. Without a free press, they have no hope of redress. That is why Dame Caroline Wilson was right to defend the freedom to report and comment on Chinese internal affairs. And that is why it is vital that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office support it. If that means she has to leave Beijing, so be it. The Chinese government knows it has at least as much to lose from a mutual downgrade of diplomatic relations with the UK. As far as China is concerned, Britain, as the founder and champion of the free press, cannot be economical with the truth.



A message from TheArticle







We are the only publication that is committed to covering all angles. We have an important contribution to make, which is needed more than ever, and we need your help to continue publishing throughout the pandemic. So please donate.

