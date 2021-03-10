Warning! BTN to issue IDR 5 billion rights issue next year





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The public housing finance bank, PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (BBTN) plans to increase the capital by providing pre-emptive rights (HMETD) or a night issue. The objective is that the value obtainable from this securities transaction is IDR 5,000 billion. BTN Deputy Managing Director Nixon LP Napitupulu said it was hoped that with this additional capital the government, as the majority shareholder, would realize its rights by injecting Rp 3 trillion into the company’s capital. . During this time, the rest will be executed by other shareholders.

“Our need is Rp 5 trillion. We hope Rp 3 trillion will come from Dwiwarna shareholders because the membership is 60 percent and Rp 2 trillion for others with the preemptive rights mechanism,” Nixon said. during a press conference, Wednesday (03/10/2021). Plan question of rights this was followed by discussions with the Ministry of Public Enterprises (BUMN) and the Ministry of Finance. It is hoped that certainty regarding this injection of capital from the government can be achieved before the state speech by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in August 2021. Nixon explained that this additional capital is necessary for the company to increase the value of the base level capital. Because currently, BTN is a bank that has the smallest capital compared to other public banks. This greater capital support is needed to encourage the expansion of the business to support the acquisition of one million homes over the next 5 years. “We are planning an expansion of one million homes and initiatives to strengthen acquisitions, inorganic developments. Acquire life insurance, venture capital and investment managers to support our business with Tapera,” he said. Explain. Recently, BTN targeted that the company’s venture capital (VC) firm could operate in 2022. Currently, the due diligence process or due diligence and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is being finalized, so it is expected that the development can be completed by the end of 2021. “Venture capital is a platform organic growth others, in particular fintech in the housing sector, one of which is the digitization of mortgages or a platform for buying and selling housing, ”said on Monday (2/15/2021) Setiyo Wibowo, director of risk management business, big data and analytics from BTN. BTN aims to have a life insurance and venture capital company to support the business development of the company in the future. This development is part of the company’s growth plan for 2021. BBTN management has declared that it owns this life insurance company online with the core business of BTN which provides mortgage loans (KPR) which must be backed by insurance and bancassurance. The venture capital building project aims to provide funding to an asset management company (AM) or an investment manager. AM will later be intended to generate a second home sales business. This activity is intended to accommodate fairly large non-performing loans (NPL). [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)



