Sir Keir Starmer urges Boris Johnson to give MPs vote on NHS pay hike





Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer during Prime Ministers’ Questions Sir Keir Starmer demanded that MPs be allowed to vote on salary increases for NHS workers, as he accused Boris Johnson of breaking promise after promise. The Labor leader warned nurses were facing a reduction in real conditions and said the Prime Minister chose to shut the door in their face at the earliest opportunity, after applauding for caregivers. But Mr Johnson has repeatedly claimed that a pay rise will be given to NHS workers, has defended his government’s spending record and said he will see what the independent pay review body reports . The government has offered to give some NHS staff in England a 1% pay rise, despite health bosses expecting it to be 2.1%. Speaking on Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said: A 1% rise vs. 1.7% rise in inflation is a reduction in real terms, and if the PM does not understand that , we are really in trouble. They can afford to give Dominic Cummings a 40% pay raise, and they can’t afford to reward the NHS properly. The mask is really slipping off, and we can see what the Conservative Party is standing for now: cutting nurses’ wages, raising taxes for families. He had the opportunity to change course, but he refused. So if he is so determined to cut NHS wages, will he at least show some courage and put it to a vote in Parliament? Mr Johnson replied: The last time we put it to a vote he (Mr Starmer) voted against it. Increased nurses’ pay, massively increased our investment in the NHS. Run a regular class, as he weaves and wobbles from week to week. Labor later pushed back prime ministers saying they had previously voted against the document outlining the 2.1% pay hike. Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during First Ministers’ Questions in the House of Commons, London (PA) Sir Keir had said: Two years ago he made a promise to the NHS, here in black and white, his document, he pledges a minimum wage increase of 2.1%. It is budgeted and now phased out. He shakes his head, his deputies have voted in favor. So why, after everything the NHS has done for us, is it now breaking promise after promise? Mr Johnson replied: He voted against the document in question to crown the absurdity of his argument. Raising a point of order after PMQs, Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth accused Mr Johnson of misleading MPs. As he stood up, Mr Johnson hurried out of the bedroom. Mr Ashworth said: The PM has said twice from that shipping box that the Labor opposition voted against the NHS funding bill and the 2.1% increase for staff of the NHS, this is not the case. Indeed, during the debate, as Hansard shows, I made it clear that we would not divide the House. So, Mr. Speaker, can you use your good office to get the Prime Minister to come back to the House and correct the record? And do you agree, Mr President, that if the Prime Minister wants to reduce the wages of nurses, he should have the courage of his convictions to bring a vote back to the House? Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: It is certainly a point of clarification that part has been achieved. Downing Street has indicated Mr Johnson will not apologize or correct the case, but did not dispute that he was wrong. The Prime Minister’s press secretary, Allegra Stratton, told reporters: The bottom line is that this matter has been settled quickly and that the President, who has enormous respect and authority in Parliament, sees it as a point for clarification and it has now been settled. When asked if Mr Johnson had a problem with the facts, Ms Stratton replied: No, it does not. The Chairman addressed this matter as a clarification and it has been dealt with today. The ministerial code states that it is of the utmost importance that ministers give accurate and truthful information to parliament, correcting any unintentional errors as soon as possible. Ms Stratton said Mr Johnson was in full agreement with the ministerial code and in this case the system worked because the President had replied to Mr Ashworth.

