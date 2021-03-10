Turkey under fire from pro-Kurdish party risks banning

Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party faces a political and legal attack that could see it banned and its MPs jailed as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks to bolster his attempt to retain power.

Pressure on the left-wing People’s Democratic Party (HDP) – the third largest in parliament – runs counter to Erdogan’s stated desire to reestablish ties with Western allies, who are enraged by the state democratic freedoms of Turkey.

But it could mark the latest chapter in a campaign that began when a ceasefire collapsed in 2015 between the Turkish state and Kurdish militants, who have been waging an insurgency since 1984.

Erdogan describes the HDP as the political front of activists and thousands of its members have been arrested, despite the party’s dismissal of the charges.

Among the detainees are two former co-chairs who were jailed in 2016 and face decades in prison. Most of the 65 HDP mayors elected in the predominantly Kurdish southeast in 2019 have been replaced by government-appointed administrators.

– ‘Hurry’ –

The future of the HDP was called into question when Devlet Bahceli, the ultra-nationalist partner of Erdogan’s ruling alliance, began calling on Turkey’s highest courts to act late last year.

The Court of Cassation opened an investigation into the party on March 2, two weeks after Erdogan accused Kurdish militants of killing a group of Turkish captives in Iraq in a failed rescue operation.

Parliament also started considering whether to lift the immunity of 25 lawmakers, including 20 from the HDP last month.

While Bahceli is the public face of the pressure to shut down the HDP, experts say Erdogan may privately see it as a way to keep control of parliament and preserve his power.

Several surveys show that Erdogan’s government alliance with Bahceli is losing votes as Turks suffer from a declining economy and still high inflation.

“The government is in a hurry,” said Galip Dalay of the Robert Bosch Academy and Chatham House, indicating that the opposition is gaining ground “it seems, by one or two percent”.

If the margin is small, it could be enough to strip Erdogan of his control over parliament in the elections scheduled for 2023.

“For the government to reverse it, it doesn’t know what to do,” Dalay said.

“If Erdogan thinks the HDP ban will better serve his search for the winning formula, I don’t think he will have a hard time banning it.”

– “Plan B, C and D” –

The closure of the HDP would not be a first for a pro-Kurdish party.

Previous parties closed include the People’s Democracy Party (HADEP) in 2003 for alleged links with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK is blacklisted as a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies.

The HDP vigorously denies formal ties with the PKK and accuses the government of targeting the party because of its strict opposition to Erdogan and his policies.

Party co-leader Mithat Sancar was provocative during a briefing with foreign media last week in Istanbul.

“We not only have a Plan B and C, but also a Plan D. We are determined to continue our democratic struggle despite the pressure,” Sancar said.

HDP co-leader Pervin Buldan told AFP in a separate interview that even if the party were closed there would still be “many alternatives”.

“In the past our parties were always closed and new ones were open, but we always came out of those experiences stronger,” Buldan said.

– ‘Paralyze’ the HDP –

Dalay said Erdogan was considering two options: “He’s going between paralysis of HDP or shutting down completely.”

Erdogan must weigh the impact of a ban as he seeks a “course correction” with the West, Dalay said, and has made several promises of reform, particularly on human rights.

But he must also consider Bahceli’s MHP, which he needs for a majority in parliament, especially since his overtures to other right-wing opposition parties have yielded little results.

Dalay said the botched rescue operation in northern Iraq also put pressure on the Turkish government to appear harsh.

“(This) created another dynamic to be tougher on the HDP, on Kurdish politics in general, which is also important for changing direction,” he said.

Police arrested 718 people, including HDP officials, the day after the incident.

Sancar said all 56 HDP MPs have faced legal action against them, with around 1,000 cases against lawmakers in total since 2016.

