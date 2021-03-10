Boycott the games as China commits genocide

Don’t make mistakes. China is actively engaged in asystematic genocideincluding, but not limited to, forced labor, arbitrary imprisonment, torture and forced sterilization.

I called President Joe Biden to boycott the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games to protest the ongoing genocide committed by the Chinese Communist Party. I did this for two reasons: First, it is the right thing to do, and second, it is the United States’ responsibility to shed light on what is happening in China and the CCP’s multi-faceted and multi-year campaign to undermine our security and our way of life.

I want to make it clear that I want the 2022 Winter Olympics to take place. I want our athletes to compete in this honored tradition. The Games simply cannot be held in China.

At present, the CCP’s slow genocide until 3 million Uyghurs, an ethnic minority population, occurs within the borders of China and it just tells the world to look away. Nations and people who speak out risk being punished and maligned, as we have seen time and time again via Chinese state media.

This total commitment to obscuring the facts and forcing the world to just nod in complicity is terrifying. It also seems to work; in a February town hall, Biden himself parrotation of CCP talking points, nodding to Xi Jinping and his dictatorial approach to engaging with the global community.

A dominant and aggressive China

This tactic points to a larger problem, as the world’s free nations increasingly grapple with a dominant and aggressive China. The Chinese Communist Party poses the greatest threat to the homeland and economic security not only of the United States, but of all democratic nations, for the next 50 years. Handing over to China the world stage for a contest supposed to be conducted for the good of all mankind to promote brotherhood among nations will be nothing more than a soft power victory for a regime that seeks to lie and manipulate the rest of the world for its own. benefit at the expense of freedom, justice and human rights.

Chinese concentration camps:I fought the slow motion genocide of Uyghur Muslims in China. Now my family is a victim.

Indeed, the world has already been marred by the evils of this genocide far beyond the borders of China.

Until recent action was taken by the Department of Homeland Security, cotton picked up by Uyghur forced labor came from China in the global textile supply chain. US ports of entry now hold these shipments.

We have also seen the same types of surveillance and tracking technologies used to impose digital authoritarianism on Uyghurs proliferate around the world via Safe cities initiatives in China.

Perhaps most alarming, however, is that we have seen our longtime ally Australia boldly sound the alarm bells over China’s aggression against its internal security on many fronts, viciously sanctioned and economically intimidated as the CCP tries to silence him and isolate him from the world.

The world must respond

Pressure is mounting on the president to step in and lead. National figuresNikki haley, former US Ambassador to the United Nations, more than a a dozen members of Congress, as well as international allies, including Dutch and Canadian lawmakers, echoed the need to hold China accountable for its heinous human rights violations and ongoing acts of genocide.

US Policy TODAY:2022 Winter Olympics without the United States? Boycott pressures mount amid alleged human rights violations in China

The Olympics should be about sporting tradition, brotherhood and the advancement of humanity in a unified way. It should not be a platform for an authoritarian regime to show itself while persuading the rest of the world to turn a blind eye to the threat it presents.

The Canadian House of Commons and the Dutch Parliament have already one step forward, and I congratulate them. If the genocide and associated actions that China has taken against millions of its own citizens are not enough for the world to act universally, then I don’t know what it is.

Rope. John Katko, RN.Y., is the senior Republican on the Homeland Security Committee of the United States House of Representatives.