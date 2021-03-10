



The Prime Minister defended NHS Test and Trace, which could end up costing taxpayers $ 37 billion, after MPs said there was no clear evidence of reducing coronavirus infections. During First Ministers’ Questions, Boris Johnson backed the program, telling MPs: It was thanks to NHS Test and Trace that were able to send the children back to school and cautiously and irreversibly start to reopen our economy and to restart our lives. It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he believes the team behind Test and Trace have done an incredible job. Mr Hancock told the BBC: The team built this testing capacity from scratch a year ago and so they have done an amazing job and I am extremely grateful to them. Last week, Chancellor Rishi Sunaks Budget included an additional $ 15 billion for testing and traceability, bringing the total bill to more than $ 37 billion over two years. But a Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report called on the government to justify the staggering investment of taxpayer dollars. He also urged the program, led by his conservative counterpart Dido Harding, to wean itself from dependence on thousands of expensive consultants and temporary staff, some receiving 6,624 a day. The PAC said the program releases a significant amount of weekly data, including some that shows that total compliance with the self-isolation rules the program relies on may be low. But he criticized the data for not showing the speed of the coughing process on contact and therefore not allowing the public to judge the overall effectiveness of the program. MPs also criticized the system for struggling to consistently match supply and demand for the service, and therefore result in substandard performance or excess capacity. And they said he remained too dependent on contractors and temporary staff after first having to act quickly to quickly expand service. The report says the program admitted in February that it still employs around 2,500 consultants, at an estimated daily rate of around 1,100, with the highest paid advisory staff being 6,624. It is concerning that the DHSC (Department of Health and Welfare) continues to pay such amounts that it considers very competitive rates to so many consultants, according to the report. Phantom Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Rachel Reeves, said the report shows the heavily outsourced system has failed the British people and led our country to a restrictive lockdown after the lockdown. It highlights the epic amounts of waste and incompetence, an overreliance on management consultants, taxpayer money splashed on crony contracts, all the while insisting ministers insist that our heroes in the NHS deserve nothing more than a applause and a pay cut, she said. General Secretary of the Trade Union Congress, Frances OGrady, said the government’s refusal to increase statutory sickness benefits had massively undermined Test and Trace. Royal College of Nursing General Secretary Dame Donna Kinnair said nurses would be furious to learn of the millions of pounds being spent on private sector consultants.







