MP Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi writes letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting plight of some elderly people in India





Chaturvedi urges Modi to help the saints without the proper documents to get the vaccination





India is in the second phase of COVID-19[female[feminine vaccination where citizens over 60 can take the vaccine. People over 45 with co-morbidities can also be vaccinated. However, it appears that not all seniors are able to reap the benefits of the vaccine in the country. is in the second phase ofvaccination where citizens over 60 can take the vaccine. People over 45 with co-morbidities can also be vaccinated. However, it appears that not all seniors are able to reap the benefits of the vaccine in the country. In a letter to Prime Minister , Rajya sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi discussed the plight of some of the country’s elderly and urged the Prime Minister to help them.





Read: Latest coronavirus updates “I would like to draw your kind attention to an issue of urgent importance that several religious leaders, saints of various religions in India, are elderly people cannot be vaccinated because they may not have an Aadhar card. or are not tech savvy to register. They may want to be vaccinated voluntarily, but do not have the required paperwork for it. Some saints of certain religions are still on the move. ” Chaturvedi further urged the Prime Minister to help these saints and protect them from the deadly virus that has claimed so many lives in India and around the world. Letter from MP Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi to the Prime Minister “Although they adhere to their religious duties to which they have devoted their lives, it is imperative to protect them from any risk of COVID-19. Therefore, I would ask you to consider their difficulties in adhering to the directives issued. Meanwhile in India,

17,921 new cases of COVID-19, 20,652 recoveries and 133 deaths are reported in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.



