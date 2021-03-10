Donald Trumps The private jet downgrade was bigger than you think





Presidential Boeing 747s and 757s flying as Air Force One and his own VIP airliner, Donald Trump was recently seen aboard a simple ordinary Everyman-type private jet. The former Commander-in-Chief’s ride would still be out of reach for most of us, but this is the type of plane where you have to bend your neck if you get up. You might even feel your hair brushing against the cabin ceiling.

An image published in the Daily Mail yesterday shows Trump stabilizing as he prepares to board a private jet from New York. Unlike the past four years, there were only a few stages to navigate.

The photo shows Trump entering what appears to be a Cessna Citation X, an oversized business jet. The complete aircraft is not visible, but the tail number N725DT is a 1997 version registered with the Trump organization.

A Cessna Citation X like the one used by former President Donald J. Trump from New York … [+] earlier this week. (Photo by Robert Alexander / Getty Images)

Getty Images

What is clear is that his more famous Boeing 757 was not the route for this trip. The old airliner was transformed into a private jet by the late Paul Allen before being bought by the 45th president,

This plane gained notoriety, it organized campaign stops before the 2016 elections. Emblazoned with an oversized letter T on the tail and its last name in large thick capitals on the fuselage, it has long been a aerial business card. My jet is bigger and more luxurious than yours. Exceptions include the Qantas 767 converted to a VIP airliner by the founders of Googles and the giant jets favored by Middle Eastern royalty.

In this archive photo from January 24, 2016, a man photographs the plane carrying a Republican presidential plane … [+] candidate Donald Trump as he leaves Muscatine Municipal Airport after Trump spoke in Muscatine, Iowa. Federal officials say the Trumps business jet will not be allowed to fly until its registration is renewed. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement Wednesday, April 20, 2016 that its inspectors had contacted the chief pilot of Trumps Citation X about the aircraft registration, which expired in January. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik, file)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Air Trump provided a spacious office, plenty of room to stretch your legs, a private bedroom, and the perfect backdrop for reporter interviews or photos of the future POTUS eating fast food between stops. It can accommodate 43 passengers.

Don’t take out your violins. For those of us who share our planes with 150 people we don’t know, the Citation X would be a welcome sight. Until the Gulfstream G650, it was the fastest private jet, reaching speeds of up to 700 miles per hour. When it was launched in 1996, it became a favorite of the jet set, and its clientele included the great golfer Arnold Palmer.

MORE FORBES President Trump’s helicopter is for sale; Make an OfferBy Doug Gollan

Still, it’s just an ordinary private jet, more likely to see some action in the charter market than a billionaire tank.

For one thing, at 6 feet 3 inches tall, Trump is unable to stand upright in the cabin, which is only 5 feet 7 inches tall. Additionally, there are no meeting tables, private booths, or lounge-style sofas.

President Donald Trump’s personal jet is parked on the tarmac at Long Island MacArthur Airport on … [+] October 21, 2018, in Ronkonkoma, New York (Photo by Stefanie Dazio / Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Newsday RM via Getty Images

The Citation X cabin can typically only accommodate eight passenger seats, typically configured as two sets of 1×1 club chairs facing each other. The trays are similar to what you find in first class international oversize, but they are not fixed. You take them out of the flank, then you put them away for takeoffs and landings.

There is a toilet at the back of the passenger cabin, and that’s probably a tight fit if you’re a tall person. Unlike the Trump 757, there is no private shower.

At Joint Base Andrews, before the converted 747 flew Trump as Air Force One on its last trip as … [+] President. (Photo by Pete Marovich – Pool / Getty Images)

Getty Images

While the value of Trumps 757 is unclear, most of them can be found in the unique VIP interior, there is no doubt that the Citation X is a rounding error for billionaire list rivals. of Forbes like Jeff Bezos or Michael Bloomberg.

According to Controller magazine, a 2009 version with 3,231 flight hours is currently on the market for $ 4.9 million. Another from the same year, but with 3,655 hours, is offered at $ 2.7 million. The large variance is probably related to future maintenance needs. Trumps Citation X would have over 10,000 hours.

The cost of renting a VIP 757 similar to Trumps would be around $ 25,000 an hour, plus repositioning costs, additional charges for WiFi, catering, and various airport charges. The Citation X is much more accessible. Wheels Up and XO offer flights from coast to coast for around $ 30,000.

After promising to hit the road and campaign for the Preferred Candidates and against GOP rivals, Republicans by name RINO Only Time will tell if the 757 with a huge T on the tail reappears. One thing is certain. Stopping at a hangar with crowds of supporters, his Citation X will look very small.

