New US-Turkey cultural property deal threatens minority heritage

By Engy Magdy, tablet special

CAIRO It has been six months since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan transformed the UNESCO World Heritage Site Hagia Sophia (the cathedral built by Emperor Justinian I in 532) into a mosque and four months since he did a similar conversion of the historic Church of the Saint. Savior in Chora.

Due to the controversial measures of the Erdogans and the poor record in protecting minority cultures, a recent agreement on cultural property between the United States and Turkey has drawn strong criticism among the Greek and Armenian communities in the United States and other countries which ask the administration of President Bidens not to apply the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The deal, which was struck by the Trump administration the day before he left office, aims to combat trafficking in cultural property and preserve heritage items by allowing the United States to establish restrictions on importation of certain categories of cultural goods from Turkey.

A last minute deal

There has been some controversy that the deal was reached in the very last minutes of the Trump administration.

For many, the deal was received as an American endorsement of Turkey’s latest provocative behavior and growing intolerance towards minorities in the country.We must not forget that Turkey has recently shown a unprecedented revisionism focused on Islamic nationalism, Tasos Chatzivasileiou, member of the Hellenic Greeks Parliament told The Tablet.

Chatzivasileiou acknowledges that the deal itself would be a positive step if the Turkish government complied with its terms.

However, Chatzivasileiou does not believe that Turkey intends to comply. According to the Greek parliamentarian, some analysts pointed out that during the Syrian war, ISIS traffickers illegally smuggled a considerable number of ancient artifacts through Turkey.

Some analysts fear the Erdogans government will use the deal to advance Islamic nationalism and erase its own minority cultural heritage.

They claim that the cultural artefacts of minorities which do not correspond to the Islamic tradition that modern Turkey wishes to promote have not been duly protected.

Loss of cultural heritage

According to the Institute of Religious Freedom (RFI), a brief inventory of the cultural heritage of Turkish states since the start of this millennium shows the corrosion of institutional religious freedom, using state policies and laws as a discriminatory stick against religious and ethnic minorities.

There are countless cases of small Christian communities in the country, and more frequently Jewish and Alevite communities, facing the loss of cultural heritage, whether in tangible or intangible forms, erasing the religious landscapes of minorities, said Elizabeth Prodromou, Visiting Associate Professor on Conflict. Resolution at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, in its article on the RFI website.

The deal follows a request from Turkey over a year ago to the US State Department to ban the US from importing all Turkish art and ethnographic material from the prehistoric period. to 1923, thus defining Turkey’s cultural heritage according to a timeline that spans millennia before the state was established in 1923.

Prodromou said that last year a constellation of international heritage organizations submitted statements to the State Department opposing the proposed memorandum of understanding, offering a long list of evidence indicating that the Turkish government is itself is responsible for much of the looting, lack of preservation, and destruction of Turkey’s rich cultural heritage, citing the toll of particular prejudices in heritage management towards the religious heritage of the Armenian, Greek, Syrian Christian populations and Jewish people in the country.

On January 16, Turkish news site Gazete Duvar published a report on a historic Armenian church in Bursa that was put up for sale for around $ 850,000. The name and location of the church were not released in the announcement, but the site reported that the church is in a location in an area on the UNESCO World Heritage List. .

Also, last October, the Mardin Artuklu Johns Church in the town of Mora was also put up for sale.

Biden administration

Armenian and Hellenic organizations rallied against signing the MoU as the American Hellenic Institute called on the Biden administration not to implement it.

Minority Christian communities in the United States are overwhelmed by these bogus property claims. They protested to the State Department. As the Biden administration is new, she will be contacted shortly, Harut Sassounian, editor of an English-speaking Armenian weekly California Courier, told The Tablet.

We are concerned that Turkey is claiming ownership of the antiques belonging to Christian minorities who have lived in what has been Turkey today for several millennia. Any object belonging to these Christian minorities currently located in museums or even churches belonging to these minorities around the world can be claimed by Turkey as belonging to it, according to this agreement, he added.

It is not clear whether the Biden administration will revise the MoU in any way. The US State Department declined to answer Tablets’ questions on the matter. The press office responded to our email referring us to the MoU announcement.

I understand that the Bidens Administration will be eager to monitor the implementation of the memorandum. President Biden has shown a particular sensitivity to issues of art and culture, and the US position on the University of the Bosphorus is already showing a significant shift in US diplomacy, focusing on cultural and democratic affairs, said Chatzivasileiou.

Nonetheless, while it can be agreed that the signing of the MoU was hasty, I believe that the memorandum could potentially be used to promote respect and protection for all of modern Turkey’s cultural heritage, regardless of its history. , ethnic or religious. origin. The Greeks expect all international partners to respect Christian heritage and apply international law. UNESCO should monitor the whole situation, he suggested.