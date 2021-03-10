Trump loses defamation lawsuit against NY Times





March 10, 2021 7:01 a.m. PT by Eriq Gardner

DON EMMERT / AFP via Getty Images

In the middle of his re-election campaign, Trump had pursued an opinion piece titled The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo.

On Tuesday, a New York judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign against the New York Times. The defamation claim targeted an opinion column titled “The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo”, by Max Frankel, which claimed that far from it there was no election collusion, there had been a comprehensive agreement : the quid of aid in the campaign against Hillary Clinton for the quo of a new pro-Russian foreign policy. New York Supreme Court Judge James d’Auguste concludes that the comment is an impractical opinion, and even if not, Trump has failed to show facts to support the true malice.

The complaint filed in February 2020 was highly unusual as presidential candidates typically fail to appear in court in the midst of re-election campaigns. But as Trump was suing as part of an anti-media message, his lawyer Charles Harder failed to bring that lawsuit after a motion to dismiss. The judge also dismisses the complaint on the grounds that Frankel’s statements are not “from and concerning” the plaintiff Donald J. Trump for the president but rather about Trump’s associates and family members.

The judge rejected a New York Times sanction request, albeit thanks to New York’s recently adopted anti-SLAPP statute (which has recently been interpreted as having retroactive effect in Sarah Palin’s ongoing lawsuit against the NYT), there is a decent possibility that the publication could soon attempt to solicit its attorneys’ fees and costs from Trump.

Here is the full opinion:

