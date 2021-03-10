Xi Jinping says Chinese military is preparing to respond in volatile times

Addressing an audience of military officials, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need for “high-level strategic deterrence.”

Xi’s remarks follow a call from China’s defense minister asking the country’s military to be combat-ready as China’s national security has entered a “high-risk phase.”

The Chinese military must be “ready to respond” to complex and difficult situations as the country grapples with security challenges, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi, who also heads the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during a panel discussion attended by representatives of the armed forces during the annual legislative sessions in Beijing.

“The current security situation in our country is largely unstable and uncertain,” Xi said. “The whole army must coordinate the relationship between capacity building and combat readiness, be ready to respond at all times to a variety of complex and difficult situations, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and give firm support to the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist state. “

Xi also stressed the need for “high-level strategic deterrence and joint combat system” and more technological innovation in the military.

The president’s remarks came after Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe on Saturday called on the military to step up combat readiness, saying China’s national security had “entered a high-risk phase” .

“We are faced with more and more tasks in the field of national defense and we must improve overall military training and combat readiness in order to increase our strategic capabilities to prevail over our powerful enemies,” he said. Wei told military delegates at a meeting on the sidelines of legislative sessions.

“The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is at a critical stage where we are facing unprecedented opportunities as well as unprecedented challenges,” he said. Wei also warned that the US containment efforts “will last throughout China’s national rejuvenation process.”



Chinese soldiers practice with knives during a training session at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, March 18, 2015.

REUTERS / China Daily







The question of how the People’s Liberation Army expected to manage security risks dominated Saturday’s meeting as the country faces challenges on multiple fronts of its Himalayan border dispute with India tensions simmering with Japan during the East China Sea and rivalry with the United States, including over technology.

His deep break with the United States at the top of the list of geopolitical risks, especially tensions Taiwan and the South china sea that some fear could lead to a military conflict as the two powers intensify their air and naval operations in the region. Beijing recently released footage of its military performing landing drills in the contested South China Sea, days after US reconnaissance operations and a Taiwanese exercise simulating an attack from mainland China on its reefs.

Sunday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned Washington not to cross the “red line” to Taiwan, claiming that there was “no room for compromise or concession on the Taiwan question”.

During the military meeting, Major General Yang Cheng, who served in the 73rd Army of the group whose main mission was believed to be the conquest of Taiwan, said the PLA should step up its early warning and control efforts. recognition and consolidation of the country’s border control.

Zhao Baorui, political commissar of the Western Theater Command which covers the border with India, also called for more military funds for the border region to speed up the construction of airports, roads and training bases.

Breaking the US ‘stranglehold’ on technology was another key topic of discussion at the meeting. Naval Vice Admiral Shen Jinlong said that to win a future war, the Chinese military needs to strengthen its ability to use innovative technologies and that more state support is needed for industries and key projects.

The PLA has undergone a radical overhaul in recent years and its modernization campaign is underway President Xi said it should be completed by 2035, with the aim of having a “world-class army” of by 2050.

Beijing announced moderate growth of its defense budget of 6.8% in 2021, but said he would increase spending on research and development in science and technology by more than 7% over the next five years.

According to the draft five-year plan, areas targeted for more funds include semiconductors, quantum and cloud computing, and artificial intelligence for military and commercial use.