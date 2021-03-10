US Senate retirements give Trump a chance to exert influence | Donald Trump News





When Missouris Roy Blunt said on Monday that he would not stand for re-election in 2022, becoming the fifth Republican senator to announce his retirement, it came as a bit of a surprise.

Blunt was a trusted member of the inner circle of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnells and outwardly did not choose to fight former President Donald Trump, who praised him in an emailed statement Tuesday saying: I very much appreciate and respect the career of Senator Roy Blunt.

To top it off, Blunt, 71, was seen as someone who wouldn’t have had much trouble getting re-elected in deeply Republican Missouri.

But, Blunt said on Monday, times have changed and it looked like he was fed up with the deep political polarization that has set in, especially in Washington.

Over the past decade, the country has sort of fallen away from too many politicians saying: If you vote for me, I’ll never compromise on anything, Blunt told reporters after making the announcement. . It is a philosophy that does not particularly work in a democracy.

Testing trumps influence

To say that Blunt and his retired Senate colleagues Richard Burr of North Carolina, Rob Portman of Pennsylvania, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania represent the establishment wing of the Republican Party is an understatement. Between the five, they have a combined 140 years of congressional experience, with Shelby’s tenure in Congress dating back to 1979.

Republican Senators Richard Shelby, left, and Richard Burr, right, have announced they will not stand for re-election next year [File: J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]The five retirements put Republicans in a tough electoral spot for the midterm elections in years to come, when the out-of-power White House party has historically made gains in Congress. There could be a few more Republicans who will step down shortly. Republicans will defend 20 Senate seats in November 2022 while Democrats will defend 14, with most, if not all, of their incumbents due to run again.

The Republican election vacation not only forces the party to defend five Senate seats without the benefit of office, but it also exacerbates internal tensions over the party leadership, at a time when Trump promises to wield as much power as possible. .

This will be the first real test of Donald Trump’s influence and dominance over the Republican Party, former Missouri Republican Party chairman John Hancock told Al Jazeera.

The Republicans’ success or failure in taking those open seats and picking up more could prove that Trump’s blessing is the magic touch needed for electoral victory, or perhaps cement the theory that pro candidates -Trump cannot win outside of extremely Republican areas.

Change dynamics

It is the product of a changing dynamic within the party, Hancock said. In general, the Republican Party is becoming a more populist and nationalist party, he added, a foreign political leadership to mainstream conservative Republicans.

What it also turns into a party that is becoming increasingly aggressive in attacking its own, launching criticism against Republicans who have spoken out against Trump or voted against his interests.

Republicans Trump trained his shot on include McConnell, someone who has harshly criticized the former president and has explicitly said he wants the GOP to move away from him.

In response, Trump called McConnell RINO (Republican in name only) and the most unpopular politician in the country and urged his supporters to donate to his own political committee and not the National Party because: RINOS does not that hurting the Republican Party and our large voting base, they will never lead us to greatness.

McConnell, and other establishment Republicans, believe the Trumps mindset is a recipe for electoral disaster and would secure the GOP as a minority party for years to come.

But others, including many of Trump’s voters and lawmakers, firmly believe that the unapologetic rhetoric of former presidents tapped into an energy that is key to future electoral victories.

The problem to date is that the strategy has had mixed success.

Yes, Trump won the presidency in 2016, but he failed to repeat that feat in 2020, despite receiving 11 million more votes. He did not win the popular vote in either race. And while Republicans won seats in the United States House, they lost control of the Senate.

This reality does not prevent pro-Trump, anti-establishment candidates, and even a real Trump, former President Lara’s daughter-in-law, from considering running for the Senate, a fact that has certainly played a role in the decisions. some of the retirees.

The prospect of being challenged in a primary is a deterrent to anyone in office, Hancock said.

Republicans will try to find eligible candidates to replace retired Senators Pat Toomey, left, and Rob Portman, right [File: Aaron P Bernstein/Reuters]But at the end of the day, the GOP’s prospects and Trump’s long-term influence hinge on a few important factors: Who faces the Democrats in these newly opened races? Will they be candidates in the Trump mold? Will they be well suited to their state’s electorate? The answers to these questions will not only offer clues to Republican electoral success next year, but will undoubtedly determine the future of the party.

Can the party nominate eligible candidates for the general election? We don’t know that yet, Hancock said. If they can’t win [November 2022], this will cause further divisions in the party.

