British politicians tread cautiously after Harry and Meghans interview





Over 11 million people in Britain have listened to Oprah Winfreys’ interview with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan. The fallout from the interview reverberated around the world, raising sensitive issues of race, rocking the royal family, upsetting the Commonwealth and exposing a distinct generational gap over the future of the British monarchy. But among the British political class, it has garnered all the attention of a fire station opening in a distant county. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has twice been invited by reporters this week to speak on the subject most Britons discuss, and he has twice declined. In Parliament on Wednesday Mr Johnson, who even as a lawmaker has previously written a newspaper column commenting on the issues of the day, was not even asked about it.

But with the huge interest the interview has generated around the world, even President Biden noting that Meghan has shown courage in raising the questions she has raised, it’s unclear how long this pose has been The studied indifference could be maintained. Firestorms for a UK government seeking to expand its influence beyond Europe after Brexit seem to be increasing day by day. None were as divisive or threatening to the standing royal family as those around them. Meghans claims a family member had raised a question about the skin color of the couple’s son Archie, adding to long-standing complaints about the racist treatment of her by the British tabloids. A statement Monday in defense of the news media by the Society of Editors, an industry body, drew protests from 160 journalists of color and was disowned by editors of the Guardian and Financial Times. This gave rise to a new declaration Wednesday, acknowledging that there is a lot of work to be done in the media to improve diversity and inclusion. One of Meghan’s most fervent and relentless critics, Piers Morgan, co-host of the ITV news show Good Morning Britain, resigned on Tuesday following his on-air attack on her, which generated more 40,000 complaints to a broadcasting regulator.

Malcolm Turnbull, a former Liberal Prime Minister of Australia, cited the interview as a reason his country was ending its constitutional link with the British Royal Family, telling the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that after reign ended queens, it was time for us to say, OK, we’ve crossed that watershed. He added: Do we really want whoever happens to be the Head of State, King or Queen of the UK to automatically be our Head of State? Despite the turmoil, Downing Street declined to comment on any issues that might even be tangentially related to the interview. The bottom line is that individual politicians who want to improve their profile or who feel strongly concerned about these issues are very engaged, said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London. But for the government or the opposition as a whole, it would probably be better to stay out of it. Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labor Party, has responded, but cautiously may be worried about being drawn into a culture war or alienating voters he wants to win back from the Tories.

He simply said that the questions raised during the interview should be taken very, very seriously because they were allegations related to race and mental health.

So far, all that is known about Mr Johnsons’ opinions is his respect for Queen Elizabeth II, the only member of the royal family that Harry and Meghan have made efforts to praise in their interview. I have always had the greatest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth, Mr Johnson said at a press conference in Downing Street on Monday. As for all other Royal Family matters, I have spent a long time now not commenting on Royal Family affairs, and I have no intention of straying from it, he said. he adds. The lack of clarity on who the royal is who allegedly raised questions about Archies’ skin color is another prompt for politicians to be cautious. If he turns out to be a senior member of the royal family, it could cause an even greater crisis and potentially even have implications for monarchical succession. If constitutional questions are thorny, so are politics. The British public is divided and, although instant opinion polls suggest a majority side with the monarchy, young people seem more sympathetic to Harry and Meghan. Instinctively, many members of Mr. Johnsons’ Conservative Party are likely to support Buckingham Palace. One of his allies, Zac Goldsmith, a middle-ranking minister in the House of Lords, wrote on Twitter on Monday, Harry blows up his family. What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.

While pro-monarchy Britons are more likely to be older, conservative, Brexit-supporting voters, there are dangers in starting culture wars, Professor Bale said.

Some people will want to equate this with broader culture wars and make Harry and Meghan symbols of political correctness and awakening culture, he said. But I think the Conservatives will be concerned not to take sides because there are a lot of young people they will want to vote on who care about ethnicity and race. For Mr Johnson, anything to do with race is also complicated by his past use of racist language as a journalist. As a columnist in 2002, he once referred to the enthusiastic crowds of flag-waving pickaninnies, an offensive term for black children, and Africans as having watermelon smiles.

More generally, Mr Bale said the interview and the backlash from some Commonwealth countries illustrated one of the problems with projecting Britain’s global influence after Brexit. The Commonwealth and the Anglosphere were built by many Brexiteers as an alternative to the European Union as a British sphere of influence, he said. Yet race and ethnicity have been a sore point in Britain’s relations with some Commonwealth countries. This was underscored by comments from Guy Hewitt, Barbados’ former High Commissioner to Britain, who suggested the interview confirmed his country was correct in announcing this year that the Queen would no longer be its chief d ‘State.

I think this is where we realize that having Her Majesty as the head of the state of Barbados was not compatible with the aspirations of the majority of black people, who are from the South, who aspire to move forward. in an egalitarian way, which monarchy and royalty do not talk about, he told the BBC. Anna Joyce contributed reporting.







