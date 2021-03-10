Trump leaves Biden with EU trade time bomb – POLITICO





US President Joe Biden wants to reverse his predecessor Donald Trump’s trade war with Europe, but the transatlantic tariff confrontation could be about to worsen before it gets better.

On Friday, there were clear signs that Washington was ready to correct disputes with former allies when it struck a deal with the EU on a four-month freeze on tariffs they imposed on themselves on subsidies given. to aerospace giants Boeing and Airbus.

However, this is hardly the end of the transatlantic conflict. While the Airbus-Boeing dispute has been a long-standing plague, Biden’s more imminent problem is that there is another significant slice of EU rights to come.

EU tariffs imposed in retaliation for Trump’s 2018 steel and aluminum tariffs are expected to more than double on June 1. These have already hit major US exports like bourbon whiskey, jeans, orange juice, tobacco, peanut butter, Harley-Davidson yachts and motorcycles. .

Trump started a global trade war in March 2018 by imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum. Very controversial, he cited “national security” as the reason for doing so. These 25% tariffs are still in force and Europe’s doubling of its retaliatory measures is an automatic component of Brussels’ response from 2018. EU countermeasures would mean, for example, that the American bourbon, the most valuable commodity hit by European retaliation, will face additional tariffs of 50 percent, down from 25 percent.

While the EU and US have said they want to avoid this escalation, there is no immediate way out of this tightening as Biden faces internal pressure from steelmakers, unions and parts of his party to maintain tariffs on steel.

And it’s already making bourbon makers’ eyebrows sweat.

The steel and aluminum dispute continues to hurt American consumers, workers and whiskey companies on both sides of the Atlantic. More harm will be done if tariff rates double on June 1, said Lawson Whiting, president and CEO of Brown-Forman, the company behind Jack Daniels and Other Spirits.

Biden’s dilemma

Biden’s challenge is that removing Trump’s steel tariffs would open him up to accusations from industry and unions that he is weaker than Republicans when it comes to trade enforcement. One of the reasons Biden defeated Trump in November was because he won back some of the blue-collar workers who abandoned Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Likewise, in Brussels, there is little appetite to stop the rate hike unless Biden removes the rates. Officials said the doubling of EU tariffs in June would be “automatic” if Washington does not eliminate the levies. Indeed, in 2018 Brussels passed a regulation imposing tariffs on $ 3.2 billion of U.S. goods in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum. That same law contains a provision that automatically triggers additional tariffs on an additional $ 3.8 billion in goods on June 1, 2021, unless Washington ends its national security tariffs.

“We must work to find quick solutions,” said a spokesperson for the European Commission. “This includes the unwarranted lifting of Section 232 [national security] restrictions on steel and aluminum vis-à-vis European exporters. “

In another sign that defusing the bomb will be tricky, new U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo suggested last Thursday that it might make sense to maintain Trump’s steel tariffs.

Let me say these tariffs have been effective, she said when asked about national security tariffs. The data shows that these tariffs have been effective. And I think what President Biden said is that the whole government will look at all of these policies and decide what makes sense to maintain.

Biden’s candidate for U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said last week that while she understands the pain to come to her country in June, she also understands the need to maintain a strong U.S. steel industry. .

“I recognize that in the absence of a negotiated resolution, the EU’s retaliation against the US Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum will increase dramatically in June. I also recognize that maintaining a strong US steel industry will require effective action to combat global steel overcapacity, ”she said in written responses to questions from US senators.

Tai said she would “work closely with the Department of Commerce on any revision and implementation of Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum,” but said she would favor a based approach. on cooperation with the allies to remedy the overcapacity of Chinese steel.

“I will work with our allies to collectively address market distortions caused by [state owned enterprises], subsidies and other unfair trade practices in the steel sector. “

A spokesperson for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said the agency had nothing to add to Tai’s written response, which reflects administrations’ thoughts on the matter.

Steel likes tariffs

The US steel industry says there is no reason for the Biden administration to be afraid of the EU’s threat of escalation, arguing that the EU’s retaliation was illegal.

I don’t think the US government can be threatened with changing its trade policy, said Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute.

From the point of view of the steel industry, the tariffs on steel have been very efficient and they had no interest in an agreement that would eliminate them or exchange them for a quota.

The problem the 232 is trying to solve is the problem of global overcapacity, which has increased, not decreased, in recent years, Dempsey said. Removing tariffs before solving the global problem is putting the cart before the horse.

The US steel industry is sympathizing with other sectors that have been caught in the crossfire of the EU retaliation. But they are hurt because the EU illegally retaliated against Trump’s national security action, Dempsey said.

The US has challenged the EU’s retaliation at the WTO and a long-delayed ruling is expected to be made this year. Likewise, the EU has challenged the Trumps tariffs as an abuse of the WTO’s national security exception, in addition to imposing retaliation, and a ruling in this case is also expected in 2021.

Tariff pain

All of this means that American whiskey producers fear a dry summer. Their exports alone accounted for 15% of the total tariff pain inflicted by the EU retaliation. Unless a steel deal comes quickly, they will miss the reopening of bars and restaurants across Europe.

“There’s never a good time to incur additional tariffs,” said Whiting of spirits company Brown-Forman. “But the fact that the rates have coincided with the challenges of COVID has been a real double whammy for us … We are determined to play the greatest role possible in helping our customers and hotel partners across Europe to achieve straighten out … and we will marry much … better positioned to do so if we were freed from the burden of tariffs. “

Just as consumers will catch up with some of their delayed consumption as economies are expected to reopen in the coming months, US products on the EU’s tariff list could become too expensive as producers will have to pass on more of the cost. consumer tax. .

“At a 25 percent tariff rate, we have set out to protect our European customers… whenever possible,” said Whiting. “Anyone can imagine that at a rate of 50 percent suddenly that shielding becomes much more difficult.”

