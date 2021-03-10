Biden administration backs anti-Erdoan protesters suing Turkey

Signing a change in US-Turkey relations, the State Department sent a heavily drafted brief asking a federal appeals court to uphold a ruling that Turkey can be held responsible for assaulting protesters on the day of the strong man. Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s Meeting at the White House with the former president Donald trump almost four years ago.

“Turkish agents (as well as supporters of President Erdoan) and American law enforcement agencies separated the protesters from the ambassadors’ residence where President Erdoan had arrived,” wrote the attorney for the Ministry of Justice and the United States. Department of State in an 18-page legal brief on Tuesday.

“However, the Turkish agents crossed [the] police line ‘separating them from protesters in order’ to ‘attack protesters’ ‘violently’, and they took this aggressive action without any indication […] “ that an attack by the demonstrators was imminent ”, […] and without the district court finding another reasonable basis for perceiving a threat to President Erdoan ”, continues the brief of the friend of the court, summarizing the findings of fact of a federal judge. “There is no basis in the account of the facts by the district courts to regard the ‘attack’ by Turkish agents as of a protective nature.” (citations omitted)

In a telephone interview, a lawyer for anti-Erdoan protesters described State Department support as the Biden administration reaffirmed the US human rights advocacy.

“It seems to me that this administration is perhaps signaling politically that we are strengthening the notions of democracy in this country, after a long period where democracy has perhaps been shaken up a bit”, lawyer Andreas Akaras, of Bregman, Berbert, Schwartz & Gilday, LLC, told Law & Crime.

On the day of Erdoan’s first visit to Trump’s White House, May 16, 2017, protesters gathered outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence and were besieged by the Turkish leader’s security service. Voice of America shows and other viral videos have captured gruesome scenes of guards beating, beating and kicking protesters.

The melee injured 11 people and put a cloud over Erdoan’s first visit to Trump’s White House, which has remained silent on the onslaught of peaceful protesters.

“Some of them are still sort of in intellectual shock that this has happened in the United States,” Akaras continued. “It’s beyond anything they could imagine.”

In the ensuing criminal and civil fallout, prosecutors filed complaints against 15 Turkish security officials, and 11 of those cases were dropped days before the former secretary of state. Rex Tillerson program huddle about a year later with Erdoan and his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlt avsol, a associate of Paul Manafort.

But the civil lawsuits persisted and survived a motion to dismiss in February 2020, when a federal judge found that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) did not protect alleged assaults against peaceful protests on American soil. .

“The Turkish security forces had the discretion to protect their president”, judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, a person named by Clinton wrote on February 6, 2020. “They even had the discretion to be wrong, to some extent, in their determination as to the nature of the force required to protect President Erdoan. However, the Turkish security forces did not have the discretion to violently physically attack the protesters, with the degree and nature of the force that was used, when the protesters were standing, protesting on a public sidewalk.

The Turkish government appealed the ruling later that month, and the U.S. DC Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral argument on January 25 this year.

On the same day, about five days after Biden’s inauguration, the three-judge panel solicited the new administration’s perspective on the case, setting a deadline of March 9.

The Biden administration’s brief, signed by senior Justice Department and State Department attorneys, was adamant that the lower court’s decision should be upheld and the FSIA’s immunity shield failed. extends that so far.

“The actions that the Turkish agents took after the initial attack leave no doubt that they were using force for a purpose outside of their own protective function,” the brief said.

Throughout his one-term tenure, Trump has faced harsh criticism for allowing Turkey’s undemocratic impulses. Turkey was the world’s first jailer of journalists for three years during Trump’s tenure, and the former US president has repeatedly made headlines for interfering in the Justice Department’s case against Halkbank, a multibillion-dollar money laundering lawsuit that Erdoan wanted to reject. Former Trump National Security Advisor John bolton wrote in his memoir about Trump’s warm relationship with Erdoan as part of the 45th President’s model of doing favors to “dictators he loves.”

Even congressional Republicans have sought a tougher line on Turkey, pushing for the pursuit of Erdoan’s bodyguards and joining Democrats recently in a bipartisan letter from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House urging Secretary of State for Biden. Antony J. Blinken to support the protesters.

“We urge you to clarify the principle that foreign security personnel should not be granted immunity under the FSIA for engaging in unprovoked assaults on peaceful protesters legally exercising their First Amendment rights. United States, ”the two committees told Blinken, in a letter signed by their top Democrats and Republicans.

The signatories are Sen. Robert menendez (DN.J.), Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho), Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (DN.Y.) and Rep. Michael T. McCaul (R-Texas).

For Akaras, the bipartisan support of his clients shows that their case transcends politics and comes down to a question of values.

“So the short of this case raises the question of drawing the line to say, ‘Look, Turkey, this is a step too far. You know, you get by with this shit in your country. It won’t work here, ”Akaras said.

The lawyer added that this image of the United States is keenly felt by his immigrant clients.

“Sometimes there is something special about people who immigrate because they really feel the freedoms that we have because they have a point of comparison, isn’t there?” Akaras added. “So if you are from Turkey and you know that you are going to be beaten in the streets, you do not go out so easily to protest. Whereas here, however, you cherish it. You can see: “My God!” So my clients constantly remind me of this notion of freedom because they are in a way able to breathe more freely in the United States ”

The Turkish government did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Read the U.S. government amicus brief below:

(Screenshot from Voice of America)

