The secret war of the Pakistani deep states in Balochistan: a holocaust in the making





Religious intolerance has increased in recent times.

In a world where several countries strive to build an order based on rules and respect for basic human rights, many others are doing the exact opposite.

As the world has focused its attention on the rise of terrorism and the role of Islamic fundamentalism within it, understanding its finer nuances becomes all the more reasonable.

It was Nazi Germany that taught the world what a holocaust looks like.

As a result, we understood what genocide based on racial and religious discrimination is.

Even today, the horrors of the Holocaust haunt the world as we attempt to establish peace in a global village.

However, some countries repeat history, albeit in very sophisticated and subtle forms.

Pakistan, in an attempt to proclaim itself the protector of the Muslim world, is waging a dirty secret war in Balochistan that can best be described as elusive.

Relying on the mass graves of minorities in occupied Kashmir in Pakistan (PoK), such as the Shia Hazara community, Hindus and Sikhs, Islamabad has committed serious human rights violations.

By employing a clever combination of deception, blame transfer and technology, Pakistan has evaded responsibility for its wrongdoing, as this genocide remains criminally underreported.

Nature of the genocide

Recently, on January 3, 2021, the BBC reported that 11 minors from the Shia Hazara minority community were slaughtered by hard-line Sunni activists.

The Shia Hazara community has been shunned by Pakistani Muslims and is not considered Muslim. This is the very reason why the entire community has been the target of brutal assassinations by militant groups and Pakistani security forces.

But minorities throughout Pakistan, and especially Balochistan, have been the target of targeted assassinations.

The Hindu community in PoK has still not recovered from the wounds of the Bugti incident where 32 Hindus were brutally killed by security forces, as the BBC reported in 2005.

However, the silence on the same back then also resulted in a sad state of affairs today.

Hindu temples in Balochistan and even all over Pakistan are slowly being demolished.

As a result, minorities in Pakistan are being targeted because of their religion as Pakistan continues to support militant groups across its Deep State.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted in a 2019 video that the Pakistani government did indeed commit genocide in Balochistan.

Despite these explicit confessions, the world has turned a blind eye to the serious human rights violations taking place at PoK.

The nature of the genocide varies from enforced disappearances to torture to extrajudicial killings.

Militant groups, which are specifically backed by the Pakistani spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), work to create hatred against minorities like Hindus and Hazara Shias.

Brochures carrying hateful messages and anti-Shiite rallies secretly found their way to Quetta, a Pakistani town on the border with Afghanistan, and Balochistan.

Simultaneously, the U.S. 2019 International Religious Freedom Report said continued reports of attacks on holy sites, cemeteries and religious symbols of Hindu, Christian and Ahmaddiya minorities continued in Balochistan.

Another report pointed out that in 2016 more than 1,000 bodies were found dumped in Balochistan.

Minorities in Balochistan have reportedly not been issued with computerized national identity cards (CNICs) by the government, preventing them from accessing basic needs such as health care, employment and education .

This is the very reason why Balochistan is the poorest region in Pakistan.

Such a coordinated effort to profile Hindu and Shiite minorities like the Hazaras and Ahmaddiyas can best be described as the ghettoization of minorities in Balochistan.

So to categorize this genocide as something similar to the Jewish Holocaust will not be an exaggeration.

The authors: the Pakistani deep state

According to the Pakistani authorities, the high number of killings in Balochistan and the resulting human rights violations have been repeatedly claimed by terrorist organizations.

However, the world must realize that such a tactic is, in fact, a very cruel ploy devoid of reality.

A deep state can simply be defined as a state within a state that has disproportionate influence in a political state.

Pakistani forces are known to support militant organizations, both in terms of arms supply and training, and economic boost.

It is no wonder that Pakistan has retained its place in the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

And the role of ISI, the Pakistani intelligence agency, has been at the forefront of maintaining these ungodly alliances with terrorist groups to achieve the Islamabads’ foreign policy objectives.

It is this trio of Pakistani security forces, ISIs and militant groups backed by them that make up the Pakistani deep state.

This deep state is leading the genocide in Balochistan as Pakistan tries to project itself as the leader of the Muslim world.

Imran Khan is known to have extremely close ties to the military and the ISI, which have also been at the forefront of military coups in the country with a troubled past.

The ISI has also been accused of threatening American academics who denounce the involvement of Islamabads in Balochistan.

Human Rights Watch also reported the involvement of Pakistani security forces in targeted killings and dumping grounds in Balochistan.

So, this brings us to the last question: why is Pakistan doing it?

Pakistani Intentions: Solving the Riddle

Imran Khan has been trying for some time to pose as the protector of Muslims around the world.

Interestingly, this vision of his is quite similar to what Turkish President Erdogans dreams of reinventing the Ottoman Empire in contemporary times.

What is even more curious is the fact that Pakistan and Imran Khan have maintained absolute silence on the Uyghur genocide in China.

However, one can wonder that these three evolutions seem distinct from each other. However, only on closer inspection does one realize that the three are part of a larger puzzle that has the China-Turkey-Pakistan nexus at its heart.

Pakistan has maintained an all-weather friendship with China over the past few years.

China, with the aim of establishing its world order by defying and replacing the United States, has embarked on a threat strategy against India.

To achieve this, Islamabad has become a pawn of Beijing, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping luring Imran Khan with the China-Pakistan economic corridor and his weapons.

And Pakistan, sharing the common concern of the rise of the Indies, has paid the debt to China by undertaking terrorist activities in the PoK which is home to these minorities.

At the same time, the ISI’s cross-border terrorist adventures have caused it a lot of trouble lately with the FATF.

Coincidentally, Turkey was the only country to attempt to bail Pakistan out of its FATF gray listing this time around.

This is where Ankara and Islamabad’s similar visions of establishing universal Muslim rule come into play.

Pakistani terrorists have taken refuge in Turkey, while Turkey is now sending its mercenaries to Kashmir in India.

Defense ties between the two have reached new heights as Islamabad reportedly transfers nuclear missile technology to Ankara, raising eyebrows across the world.

At the same time, Turkey-China relations have also deepened, thus highlighting the China-Pakistan-Turkey link.

He emerged as the new security threat in Indo-Pacific construction and especially for India.

Thus, this link is the fundamental aspect to decipher the enigma of Pakistan which is involved in this dirty secret war which it is waging in Balochistan and in the rest of the PoK.

The path to follow

Since we have now understood the finer nuances of the problem, it becomes extremely important to think about how to approach this problem in the future and what the states concerned can do about it.

First, as experts expressed during a webinar hosted by Delhi-based think tank Red Lantern Analytica, there is a strong need to build a genocide coalition.

In this regard, countries like India, Greece and Armenia should come forward and highlight these issues globally.

Second, in creating awareness on the issue of Balochistan, civil society organizations should play a leading role in activism.

People from Balochistan like Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza and many others have led this fight and it is time for the world community to join them in creating an effective dialogue on the same subject.

Finally, India, which is the most crucial state in this fight, should use a stronger threat perception in formulating its national military doctrine, especially with regard to China and Pakistan.

While the ceasefire agreement with Islamabad and the de-escalation with Beijing are welcome developments, New Delhi should exercise caution in its future approach.

Anticipating threats early and formulating a strategy consistent with it will help India to become a superpower in the future.

Bhavdeep Modi is Research Director at Red Lantern Analytica, a group of international business observers based in New Delhi.

