Biden got the hum of vaccine rollout, with help from Trumps





Officials also negotiated an unusual partnership between Johnson & Johnson and a long-time competitor, Merck & Co. The Trump administration has repeatedly explored the use of Mercks’ factories to boost vaccine production, but did not never reached an agreement.

Mr Zients, the pandemic adviser, said on Sunday that the new alliance had helped the Biden administration set its new May target. In fact, however, Merck will likely only be bottling a few million doses of the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine by then, according to people familiar with how it works. The main benefit of the partnership will come later in the year, when Merck retools a massive plant capable of producing up to 100 million doses of vaccine per month, they said.

Beyond the nuts and bolts of production, Mr. Bidens White House has pursued an entirely different messaging campaign than Mr. Trumps: under-promise, then try to over-deliver. Mr Trump has regularly bragged about impending accomplishments, including a vaccine rollout before election day, for failing to succeed. In contrast, health experts complained, at least initially, that Mr Biden was being too cautious.

When the vaccine rollout began in December, Mr Biden pledged his administration would average a million shots per day during his first 100 days in office, enough to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of the year. March.

After less than a week in office, he increased the target by 50%, to 1.5 million shots per day. The nation exceeded Mr Bidens’ original target about a month ahead of schedule and now takes an average of 2.17 million doses per day.

Carefully calibrated goals avoid losses, said David Axelrod, senior strategist for President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns. They must have learned that lesson from looking at Trump.

Internally, you are heading towards the highest goal possible. On the outside, you set a floor that you are reasonably sure you can hit, he said.

Katie Rogers and Sheryl Gay Stolberg contributed reporting. Kitty Bennett and Susan Beachy contributed to the research.

