Undip makes building materials from coal ash





Semarang, C Java (ANTARA) – Researchers at Semarang-based Diponegoro University (Undip) fabricate building materials from fly ash and residual ash generated during the combustion of coal in coal-fired power plants (PLTU). “This is our real support for President Joko Widodo’s calls to love authentic products from Indonesia,” said Asnawi Manaf, director of the Technology Research Center of Undip’s Inclusive Housing and Urban Development Research Center. (IHUDRC). IHUDRC researchers are turning fly ash and tailings into building materials, such as bricks and paving stones, as part of efforts to manage the waste from coal combustion produced by coal-fired power plants, a he explained on Wednesday. The huge amount of ash generated when burning coal in PLTUs can harm the environment, he said, adding that the IHUDRC has demonstrated that it cares about the environment by dealing with this waste. and using them to make building materials. To make bricks and pavers from coal combustion waste, IHUDRC hires local workers from small industries that produce high-quality building materials, he said. “The IHUDRC supports President Joko Widodo’s calls to love local products. Not only that, we can build Indonesia in an environmentally friendly way,” Manaf added. President Joko Widodo recently urged Indonesians to favor local brands over overseas ones. “This is because our population is over 270 million, which is a big market. The call to love our own products must continue to be picked up,” he said. The president also said he expects people to become loyal consumers of Indonesian products, while stressing the need to pay special attention to the export market. (INE) Related News: Undip Provides ‘Rice Vending Machine’ for Students Who Cannot Return Home

Related News: President Gives Scientific Speech at University of Diponegoro MODIFIED BY INE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos