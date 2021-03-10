Why is Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan watching another senatorial defeat?





A fierce battle is underway in Pakistan for the presidency of the Senate. Candidates for the election include Sadiq Sanjarni, the country’s youngest Senate speaker, and Yousaf Raza Gilani, the country’s former prime minister and newly elected senator from Islamabad.

Fearing further embarrassment, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had filed a petition to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) declaring that Gilani’s victory in the Senate polls should be declared null and void as the elections were not being held. not transparent.

The High Court in Islamabad on Wednesday rejected a petition from the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Prime Minister Imran Khan challenging the upset victory of former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani in the senatorial elections, ruling it inappropriate to “unnecessarily drag” justice into political affairs.

The government’s allegations were based on a video of Gilani’s son Ali Haider speaking with some PTI members and telling them how a vote can be “spoiled”.

The PTI, in its petition, said that since seven votes were “spoiled” in the Senate elections and its candidate lost by just five votes, it showed that the PTI lawmakers in the video were bribed.

Refusing to follow up on claims of vote-buying in polls based solely on video clips, the ECP urged the government lawyer to make everyone involved in the video scandal a party to the case and stated that if the charges of giving and receiving bribes are proven, then action must be taken against all culprits.

The CSI also rejected Wednesday a request to disqualify the son of the former premier, provincial legislator.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan alleged that senators from the ruling PTI were being offered money to vote for Gilani.

“The opposition used the money to win the siege of Islamabad,” he told the party spokesman while referring to Shaikh’s loss to Gilani. He said the same people were active in influencing the election of the Senate Speaker.

Gilani, who contested the Senate election as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate, defeated Pakistan ruling candidate Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday by 169 votes against 164 votes by Shaikh on Wednesday, giving a major blow to Prime Minister Imran Khan who had personally campaigned for his cabinet colleague.

The opposition had demanded the resignation of the Prime Minister after the debacle following which Khan decided to take a vote of confidence on Saturday which he won comfortably.

Pakistani opposition parties on Monday nominated Gilani as their joint candidate for the Senate president election scheduled for later this week.

To last with Gilani’s victory, the PDM, an alliance of 11 political parties, reached out to the Muslim Quaid-i-Azam league, an ally of the Pakistani government. He also appointed Maulana Ghafoor Haidri of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Senate.

In an effort to sway the votes in close competition, the government has offered to support Haidri if his party supports Sadiq Sanjrani, who is government-backed for Senate Speaker. However, Haidri rejected the offer saying the opposition was united and in consensus.

While on Tuesday, he seemed to support the quasi-Muttahida movement.

Although neither party has pledged their support, Imran Khan is a little pissed off as he fears these parties will end up voting cross at the last moment.

There are a total of 100 seats in the Senate, Imran Khan’s party with its allies controls 48 seats while the opposition controls 51 seats.

Fearing he is on a sticky wicket, Imran Khan has a plan to spin the tale. This plan centers on Gilgit-Baltistan which falls in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Gilgit Baltistan assembly passed a resolution demanding that the region be declared an interim province. The resolution was passed on March 9, the same day the Islamabad PTI tried to court the opposition.

The region is ruled by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). It is important because it is under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. It includes large parts of the greater Kashmir region.

The Indian parliament has already passed a resolution defining the whole of Kashmir as an integral part of India.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has always claimed Gilgit-Baltistan as part of its territory. However, he never declared it a province.

