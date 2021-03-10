Jayne Ozanne, Boris Johnson’s equality adviser, resigns over ‘hostile LGBT environment’





A senior government adviser on equality has resigned from his post, accusing Boris Johnson’s administration of creating a “hostile environment” for LGBT people.

Jayne Ozanne, a member of the LGBT + government advisory group, also said equality ministers Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch are “ignorant” on key issues, accusing the couple of failing to understand LGBT people, and transgender people. in particular.

In an interview with ITV, Ms Ozanne, a gay and evangelical Christian, said: “I am increasingly concerned about what is seen as a hostile environment for LGBT people within this administration. “Over the years that the advisory committee has met, we have seen a growing lack of engagement and the actions of ministers have frankly been against our advice.” She said Ms Truss and Ms Badenoch were known in the LGBT + community as the “ministers of inequality”. “I don’t think they understand LGBT people, especially trans people,” she said. “I have attended meetings and have been amazed at how much they ignore issues that affect real life, especially younger ones. Liz truss She said the catalyst for her resignation was a debate in parliament over gay conversion therapy – and called on the prime minister to understand that the current proposals lack the confidence of the LGBT community. Ms Ozanne, who also resigned as a member of the Conservative Party, said she feared the government would backtrack on LGBT + equality. “There are many who fear that we are going back to Thatcher’s time, to the time of Section 28. “The language I hear from them is that we are awake, or that we are loud lobby groups, and what they don’t seem to understand is why we have to shout, is because we let us suffer, because there are people who are vulnerable who are neither heard nor noticed. “I do not believe that this Conservative government unfortunately has the best wishes of the LGBT community at heart. “Instead, we seem to have a Trumpesque mode of operation where they listen to right-wing evangelicals and those who frankly want to take us back. SNP’s Alyn Smith, who yesterday called on the government to speed up its pledge to ban gay conversion therapy, said tonight: “These revelations are dynamite and belies the warm words but inaction we have seen from Conservatives of Boris Johnson. “I know many Conservatives strongly support equality, but what matters is action, not warm words. These astonishing revelations coming from the very heart of the administration should worry us all. “At the end of the day, I don’t trust Boris Johnson’s government, and this estate should be transferred to Holyrood as soon as possible.” READ MORE: Alyn Smith: Ending Cruel Gay Conversion Therapy Once and For All Labor Equality Secretary of State Marsha de Cordova MP said: “This government has procrastinated on banning conversion therapy for far too long, despite its clear promise to do just that. “This is a role model that seeks to ignore the real impact of the discrimination suffered by so many people and takes us back to Thatcher’s time. “The government must continue to lay down a clear plan now to end this inhumane practice which has no place in modern Britain.” A UK government spokesperson said: “The government is committed to building a country in which everyone, regardless of their sexuality, race or religion, is free to live their lives as they see fit. “We have indicated repeatedly that we will take action to end conversion therapy and are working to come up with plans to do so soon.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos