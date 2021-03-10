China hopes Quad meeting will be conducive to peace





Senior Chinese and US officials may meet next week in Alaska for first high-level talks with new administration

China’s Foreign Ministry said Beijing hopes the first-ever summit of Quad leaders India, Australia, Japan and the United States on Friday will be conducive to peace and stability. regional rather than the other way around. Beijing’s comments on Wednesday came days after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at his annual March 7 press conference said China was open-minded to explore and deepen cooperation with the United States under the Biden administration after four turbulent years, and hoped that the United States will move in the same direction and remove all its unreasonable restrictions on bilateral cooperation as soon as possible, without creating new obstacles. Not to mention the Quad, Wang attacked what he called the building of small circles in the name of multilateralism, which was in effect “group politics”. Multilateralism with the priority of its own interests is always a one-sided thought, he said. “Selective multilateralism is not the right choice. The virtual summit on Friday will see the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Asked about the summit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China believes that any regional cooperation architecture should follow the principle of peaceful development and win-win cooperation, which is the dominant trend of the time. We hope that the countries concerned will keep in mind the common interests of the countries of the region, respect the principles of openness, inclusion and win-win cooperation, and do things that promote regional peace, stability and prosperity, rather than the other way around, he said. . High level meeting The United States and China, meanwhile, are gearing up for the official top-level face-to-face meeting after the U.S. election, which reports say could take place as early as next week. Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke for two hours on February 11, and a Chinese delegation led by senior foreign policy official Yang Jiechi, who is a member of the Politburo and director of the Committee’s Foreign Affairs Committee. central, can travel to Alaska, the Morning Message from South China reported. He can be accompanied by Mr. Wang, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and meet their counterparts, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The report noted that the selection of the two most senior Chinese officials for the meeting would reflect the importance Beijing places on rebuilding Sino-U.S. Relations and that the meeting in Alaska would be halfway geographically for the two sides, far from the dazzling world media. Regarding reports that the four Quad countries were exploring coordination of their vaccine supply to countries in the region, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao said China was a strong supporter of a distribution. equitable vaccines. We joined COVAX [the World Health Organization-backed global initiative] under which China has pledged to provide 10 million initial doses for emergency use in developing countries, he said. So far, China has donated or donated COVID-19 vaccines to 69 urgently needed developing countries and is exporting vaccines to 43 countries … Today, a number of vaccines are available in the world. It is up to each country to decide which to choose. Whether it is a Chinese vaccine or not, it is a good vaccine as long as it is safe and effective. China opposes vaccine nationalism. We reject any vaccine divide or any attempt to politicize vaccine cooperation.

