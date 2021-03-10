The start of Amien’s group reunion with Jokowi: Once rejected by Mahfud, TP3 was suddenly summoned by the palace





Tribunnews.com reporter, Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – The Rizieq Shihab Six Troop Murder Incident Guard Team (TP3) led by Amien Rais met with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday (3/9/2021). Amien, who came with Abdullah Hehamahua, Marwan Batubara and Kiai Muhyiddin, asked the president to resolve the case of the death of six soldiers from Rizieq Shihab at km 50 of the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road on December 7, 2020, in accordance with applicable provisions. legal dispositions. Also read: TP3 prepares further facts attesting to serious human rights violations Death of 6 Laskar REITs TP3 chairman Abdullah Hehamahua said the meeting started with his party sending a letter to the president last February. The Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud Md, then responded to the letter, which declined to have a hearing. “TP3 already sent an official letter to the President for a hearing last month. However, the letter received a response from the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, who essentially rejected the meeting,” he said. he told Tribunnews.com on Wednesday (3/10/2021). However, according to him, on Monday afternoon, March 8, the palace contacted TP3 to meet the next day. Also read: Police visited the TP3 press conference at the Tanah Abang hotel area, this is the reason A number of TP3 members then came to the palace to demand that the case of the deaths of the six soldiers defending Rizieq Shihab be fairly disclosed. In addition, call on those responsible for the murder of the six Laskars to be tried by a human rights tribunal, and not by an ordinary tribunal, as it is characterized as a gross violation of human rights. “Suddenly Monday afternoon, the 8th palace contacted TP3 to meet on 9-10 am,” he said. During the meeting, according to Abdullah, the president said that the Komnas HAM recommendation stated that the case of the death of 6 soldiers defending Rizieq Shihab, a human rights violation, did not constitute a serious human rights violation. “The president declared Komnas HAM’s recommendation that the KM50 incident was an ordinary human rights violation,” he said. Nonetheless, according to Abdullah, the president promised that the case would be the subject of a transparent investigation. The president also asked TP3 to submit data indicating the case of the death of 6 laskar Rizieq Shihab, gross human rights violations. “The president also asked TP3 to submit existing data if it was true that the KM50 incident was a gross violation of human rights,” he concluded.







