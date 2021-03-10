Connect with us

Politics

Modi Govt’s sharp blow to AAP government as parliament passes bill to regularize unauthorized settlements in Delhi

Avatar

Published

6 hours ago

on

By


It is a great shame that between 2006 when the regularization process began and 2014, all the governments that were in power in Delhi city did nothing, Puri said. (Photo: The Indian Express)

Parliament passed the Second (Amendment) Bill of 2021 on Laws (Special Provisions) of the National Capital Territory of Delhi to regularize unauthorized settlements on Wednesday. While Rajya Sabha passed the bill on February 9 in the first leg of the budget session, Lok Sabha passed it on Wednesday amid heckling from the opposition over farm laws. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister of State (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri told Lok Sabha the bill would protect unauthorized settlements from sealing until December 31, 2023.

“There is a public perception that the issue of unauthorized settlements was delayed by some political parties when they were in power,” Puri said responding to a debate on the bill. The House then passed the bill by voice vote. Puri said the problem of unauthorized settlements predated Narendra Modi’s dispensation in 2014, but no previous government has approached the issue with any degree of seriousness.

“In 1947, 17% of the Indian population lived in cities. The population of Delhi was 8 lakh at that time…. The 1951 census showed Delhi’s population at 22 lakh. The 2011 census showed Delhi’s population at 1.6 crore. There will be another census this year and I expect Delhi’s population to be close to 2 crore, if not more, ”Puri said. It is a great shame that between 2006 when the regularization process started and 2014, all the governments that were in power in Delhi city did nothing, Puri said and sought the cooperation of the parties. to bring relief to the citizens of Delhi. Quoting a letter received by his ministry from the Delhi government in 2019 requesting an extension of the deadline for investigating unauthorized settlements, Puri said that was when the Modi government decided to introduce this bill.

The bill replaces the ordinance that was passed in December last year to extend protection against punitive measures to unauthorized settlements, JJ groups and constructions in rural Delhi built on agricultural land during another three years until December 2023. The legislation will extend legal protection for dozens of illegal constructions and unauthorized settlements in the nation’s capital since demolition or sealing until December 2023. There are approximately 1,700 unauthorized settlements. licensed in Delhi. Delhi NCT’s Second Amendment (Special Provisions), 2021, is an extension of a similar law first passed in 2011. When the 2011 law expired, the government again enacted the law in 2014. to grant a further extension. Since the law re-enacted in 2017 was coming to an end soon and there was no winter session of Parliament, an ordinance was passed to extend the protection of unauthorized settlements against sealing for another three years until in December 2023.

Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, see latest IPO news, top performing IPOs , calculate your tax using the income tax calculator, know the markets Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: