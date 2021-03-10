Modi Govt’s sharp blow to AAP government as parliament passes bill to regularize unauthorized settlements in Delhi

It is a great shame that between 2006 when the regularization process began and 2014, all the governments that were in power in Delhi city did nothing, Puri said. (Photo: The Indian Express)

Parliament passed the Second (Amendment) Bill of 2021 on Laws (Special Provisions) of the National Capital Territory of Delhi to regularize unauthorized settlements on Wednesday. While Rajya Sabha passed the bill on February 9 in the first leg of the budget session, Lok Sabha passed it on Wednesday amid heckling from the opposition over farm laws. Housing and Urban Affairs Minister of State (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri told Lok Sabha the bill would protect unauthorized settlements from sealing until December 31, 2023.

“There is a public perception that the issue of unauthorized settlements was delayed by some political parties when they were in power,” Puri said responding to a debate on the bill. The House then passed the bill by voice vote. Puri said the problem of unauthorized settlements predated Narendra Modi’s dispensation in 2014, but no previous government has approached the issue with any degree of seriousness.

“In 1947, 17% of the Indian population lived in cities. The population of Delhi was 8 lakh at that time…. The 1951 census showed Delhi’s population at 22 lakh. The 2011 census showed Delhi’s population at 1.6 crore. There will be another census this year and I expect Delhi’s population to be close to 2 crore, if not more, ”Puri said. It is a great shame that between 2006 when the regularization process started and 2014, all the governments that were in power in Delhi city did nothing, Puri said and sought the cooperation of the parties. to bring relief to the citizens of Delhi. Quoting a letter received by his ministry from the Delhi government in 2019 requesting an extension of the deadline for investigating unauthorized settlements, Puri said that was when the Modi government decided to introduce this bill.

The bill replaces the ordinance that was passed in December last year to extend protection against punitive measures to unauthorized settlements, JJ groups and constructions in rural Delhi built on agricultural land during another three years until December 2023. The legislation will extend legal protection for dozens of illegal constructions and unauthorized settlements in the nation’s capital since demolition or sealing until December 2023. There are approximately 1,700 unauthorized settlements. licensed in Delhi. Delhi NCT’s Second Amendment (Special Provisions), 2021, is an extension of a similar law first passed in 2011. When the 2011 law expired, the government again enacted the law in 2014. to grant a further extension. Since the law re-enacted in 2017 was coming to an end soon and there was no winter session of Parliament, an ordinance was passed to extend the protection of unauthorized settlements against sealing for another three years until in December 2023.