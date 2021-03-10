Politics
Religious intolerance kills millions of people
Contribution by Mufliha Chowdhury
One of the deadliest murderers in our society is the concept of religious intolerance.
Governments aim to create a political and societal utopia through genocide and the detention of religious groups that do not match their image as ideal citizens. The irony of religious genocide is that the killers don’t see themselves as terrorists or violent, but kill innocent people for following a religion they mistakenly interpret as violent. It is the result of ignorance.
Every human is worth the same, but many people tend to believe that their religion makes them superior or that other people deserve to be degraded for their beliefs. The lack of understanding and exploring the beliefs of other peoples creates separation and, over time, evolves into a bigger problem. When people refuse to learn more about other religions, it allows their misconceptions to persist and their hatred to grow.
This behavior is commonly observed with regard to Muslims and Islam. Many people regard Islam as an oppressive and terrorist religion, when in reality it prohibits violence. Despite the peaceful teachings of Islam, the Chinese government denies and denies Muslims the right to practice their religion.
There are more than 85 identified concentration camps in Xinjiang Province built to force Uyghur Muslims to undergo psychological indoctrination. Millions of them are held until they denounce their religion and others are killed, all in an attempt to eradicate Islam in China.
In China, levels of Islamophobia have increased rapidly due to a religious conflict between Muslims and the Chinese Communist Party. Currently, over a million Muslims are being held against their will in internment camps. China claims the purpose of these re-education camps is to rid Muslims of extremist views and turn them into more loyal citizens, but former detainees have disputed the claims. These re-education camps are nothing more than horrible centers of concentration. People detained in these camps are subjected to indoctrination by forced erasure of their identity. According to Your God is Xi Jinping: Uyghurs mocked and tortured in Chinese internment camps because of their faith, in addition to learning Chinese, prisoners were given educational materials saying that Islam was not a religion in China, but rather a poison for the state. During classes, inmates were handcuffed and their legs shackled.
Chinese authorities are trying to brainwash and cleanse Muslims of their ethnic and religious beliefs, in an attempt to reconstruct them into something more loyal to the Chinese Communist Party. Religion is supposed to unite people in love, peace and unity, but in China it is not tolerated to the extent that it should be. In addition, Muslim detainees are treated like prisoners. These internment camps are a form of human rights violation. Women have been tortured naked, children have been taken from their parents, and other detainees have been killed. China persecutes and targets an entire religion to eradicate Islamic extremism, but this is only the case with mass genocide. Not all people involved in a religious group are extremists, the idea that they are is what causes religious conflict. The Uyghurs were normal citizens of China and showed no motivation for terrorism, but they are still incarcerated in education camps for practicing Islam.
Many countries have chosen a policy of silence. No country or form of government has come up with a credible solution to combat this genocide. Part of the problem is that many people refuse to declare the situation in China as genocide and justify the crackdown on Muslims. Chinese authorities claim that these camps are only attempts to prevent Islamic terrorism and teach professional skills to the Uyghur ethnic group.
However, this justification does not explain the million deaths of outdated Uyghur Muslims in China and also implies the assumption that all Muslims are progressing terrorists. China’s treatment of Muslims is blatant discrimination and Islamophobia. According to BBC News, several former detainees have been victims or observed in a system of massive rape, sexual abuse, torture and forced sterilization. The Chinese authorities reject these allegations of abuse and continue to defend their claims concerning re-education centers, training centers and vocational school.
They created multiple inconsistent narratives. These inmates were selected for a vocational school because they were Muslims who demonstrated dedication to Islam. None of their claims explain or justify why Muslims oppose physical abuse, mental brainwashing, and denial of the right to religious freedom. They fight religious extremism by killing, torturing and detaining innocent Muslims who have shown no motivation towards terrorism because they do not understand Islam and it does not meet their criteria as an ideal citizen.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]