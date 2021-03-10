Religious intolerance kills millions of people

Contribution by Mufliha Chowdhury

One of the deadliest murderers in our society is the concept of religious intolerance.

Governments aim to create a political and societal utopia through genocide and the detention of religious groups that do not match their image as ideal citizens. The irony of religious genocide is that the killers don’t see themselves as terrorists or violent, but kill innocent people for following a religion they mistakenly interpret as violent. It is the result of ignorance.

Every human is worth the same, but many people tend to believe that their religion makes them superior or that other people deserve to be degraded for their beliefs. The lack of understanding and exploring the beliefs of other peoples creates separation and, over time, evolves into a bigger problem. When people refuse to learn more about other religions, it allows their misconceptions to persist and their hatred to grow.

This behavior is commonly observed with regard to Muslims and Islam. Many people regard Islam as an oppressive and terrorist religion, when in reality it prohibits violence. Despite the peaceful teachings of Islam, the Chinese government denies and denies Muslims the right to practice their religion.

There are more than 85 identified concentration camps in Xinjiang Province built to force Uyghur Muslims to undergo psychological indoctrination. Millions of them are held until they denounce their religion and others are killed, all in an attempt to eradicate Islam in China.

In China, levels of Islamophobia have increased rapidly due to a religious conflict between Muslims and the Chinese Communist Party. Currently, over a million Muslims are being held against their will in internment camps. China claims the purpose of these re-education camps is to rid Muslims of extremist views and turn them into more loyal citizens, but former detainees have disputed the claims. These re-education camps are nothing more than horrible centers of concentration. People detained in these camps are subjected to indoctrination by forced erasure of their identity. According to Your God is Xi Jinping: Uyghurs mocked and tortured in Chinese internment camps because of their faith, in addition to learning Chinese, prisoners were given educational materials saying that Islam was not a religion in China, but rather a poison for the state. During classes, inmates were handcuffed and their legs shackled.

Chinese authorities are trying to brainwash and cleanse Muslims of their ethnic and religious beliefs, in an attempt to reconstruct them into something more loyal to the Chinese Communist Party. Religion is supposed to unite people in love, peace and unity, but in China it is not tolerated to the extent that it should be. In addition, Muslim detainees are treated like prisoners. These internment camps are a form of human rights violation. Women have been tortured naked, children have been taken from their parents, and other detainees have been killed. China persecutes and targets an entire religion to eradicate Islamic extremism, but this is only the case with mass genocide. Not all people involved in a religious group are extremists, the idea that they are is what causes religious conflict. The Uyghurs were normal citizens of China and showed no motivation for terrorism, but they are still incarcerated in education camps for practicing Islam.

Many countries have chosen a policy of silence. No country or form of government has come up with a credible solution to combat this genocide. Part of the problem is that many people refuse to declare the situation in China as genocide and justify the crackdown on Muslims. Chinese authorities claim that these camps are only attempts to prevent Islamic terrorism and teach professional skills to the Uyghur ethnic group.

However, this justification does not explain the million deaths of outdated Uyghur Muslims in China and also implies the assumption that all Muslims are progressing terrorists. China’s treatment of Muslims is blatant discrimination and Islamophobia. According to BBC News, several former detainees have been victims or observed in a system of massive rape, sexual abuse, torture and forced sterilization. The Chinese authorities reject these allegations of abuse and continue to defend their claims concerning re-education centers, training centers and vocational school.

They created multiple inconsistent narratives. These inmates were selected for a vocational school because they were Muslims who demonstrated dedication to Islam. None of their claims explain or justify why Muslims oppose physical abuse, mental brainwashing, and denial of the right to religious freedom. They fight religious extremism by killing, torturing and detaining innocent Muslims who have shown no motivation towards terrorism because they do not understand Islam and it does not meet their criteria as an ideal citizen.