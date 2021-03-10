FBR sweets report irritates PM Imran





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed extreme displeasure at the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) inability to take action against politically-owned candies and ordered the tax authorities to launch a blind crackdown in light of a report of the commission of inquiry.

The FBR on Wednesday presented the Prime Minister with a report on the collection of taxes on sugar factories which, according to a sugar commission of inquiry, hit billions of rupees through illegal means.

The Sugar Board of Inquiry – headed by the head of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) – was formed to investigate a sudden shortage of sugar that led to a sharp rise in its prices in January 2020.

In its preliminary report – unveiled on April 5 – the commission claimed that sweets owned by the families of the country’s top politicians, including Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N, Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar of PTI, Moonis Elahi of PML-Q and Asif Ali Zardari from PPP. were among the beneficiaries of the crisis.

In its forensic report – released on May 21 – the commission accused the sugar factory owners of making illegal profits to the tune of billions of rupees through unjustified price hikes, benami transactions, tax evasion, misuse. subsidies and the purchase of sugar cane on the books.

The FBR report indicated that the tax administration had recovered 404 billion rupees from the sugar factories for taxes. These taxes were evaded from 2015 to 2019. However, the report does not contain any details of the measures taken by the RBF against sweets owned by politicians.

According to the report, the FBR had not yet completed its investigation into the sweets of Jahangir Tahreen, Khusro Bakhtiar, Humayun Akhtar and Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N and their families.

These factories include Al-Arabia, Alliance, Chanar, Etihad, Gulf, Hunza, Jauharabad, JDW, JK, Macca, Ramzan, RYK, Shahtaj, Shakarganj, Sheikhoo, Tandlianwala, Two Stars Limited, Chasma, Khazana and the Premier sugar factories. .

Sources in the prime minister’s office said Imran Khan had expressed his displeasure with the report and asked the RBF why he had not taken indiscriminate action against all culprits. The prime minister subsequently ordered the tax administration to submit a report after taking indiscriminate action based on the findings of the commission of inquiry.

Previously, the Prime Minister had asked the FBR to recover all unpaid taxes on the 89 sugar factories identified by the sugar commission of inquiry.

