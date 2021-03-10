Sorong: 1,650 frontline officials receive second vaccine





Sorong, West Papua (ANTARA) – At least 1,650 frontline officials in Sorong district, West Papua province, have received the second injection of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the district administration’s efforts to reduce the rate of coronavirus infection. Recipients of the vaccine include government officials and military and police personnel, Sorong District COVID-19 task force spokesperson Ruddy Rudolf Lakku said on Wednesday. The Sorong District Administration recently received 3,200 doses of the coronavirus vaccine for the second phase of the national immunization program, he said. The second phase of the vaccination program has been carried out in several locations selected by the district government health office since March 3, 2021, he added. The sites include hospitals, public health centers, as well as government and military buildings. Lakku urged vaccine recipients to continue to observe 3M protocols – wash hands, wear face masks and maintain physical distance. Indonesia has been working to reduce its infection rate since the time the first confirmed cases were officially announced by the government on March 2, 2020. The Ministry of Health is working with the National Police and the Indonesian Army (TNI) to carry out vaccinations and contact tracing at the local level. Collaboration with communities is also seen as essential to reduce the spread of COVID-19. To curb new transmissions, the government has imposed restrictions on public activity in the islands of Java and Bali since January 11, 2021. It also rolled out a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021. President Joko Widodo on Wednesday reviewed the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations to ulemas (Islamic clerics), interfaith leaders and Students (Islamic students) in the city of Semarang, Central Java. The Ministry of Health earlier revealed that it would take 15 months to vaccinate around 181.5 million people under the national COVID-19 vaccination program. As of January 26, 2021, Indonesia’s COVID-19 infection rate has exceeded one million cases. To achieve herd immunity and free the nation from the clutches of the deadly pandemic, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin stressed the need to successfully deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to the target population. (INE) Related News: More than 3.3 million Indonesians receive first COVID jab

