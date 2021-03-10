Politics
PM Modi praises folk artists and reposition a video of them singing a touching song:
On March 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the moving performance of two folk singers and said Bahot Badhiya. PM Modi reposted the 2:20 minute video posted by a Twitter user named @brijeshchodhary on Wednesday that showed the two performers singing a Lord Shiva devotional song in their harmonious voices. Sharing the video before Maha Shivratri, the Twitter user wrote: Suno aur mehsoos karo est ehsaas ko. All heroes have failed … before ….. these singers … Please support and encourage our local talents.
The Prime Minister who has repeatedly stressed the importance of Indian culture, including folk music, praised the talent. While one of the folk singers in the video can be seen handling a stringed instrument, the other is seen creating rhythms using a percussion instrument. The video has already gone viral on the microblogging site. So far it has also been viewed over 1.1 million times with over 20.1k retweets, over 1400 quotes from tweets and likes topped 101k. Look:
PM Modis support for culture
Before sharing the folk artists video on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed on March 8 that he had purchased a few products that celebrate local women’s business, creativity as well as Indian culture. Hailing Nari Shakti, PM Modi shared each product on the microblogging platform Twitter after pointing out that women play a leading role in India’s quest to become Aatmanirbhar.
He shared product links of items such as the exquisite hand embroidered shawl made by artisans from the Toda tribe of Tamil Nadu was beautiful and handcrafted. Other products that PM Modi said he purchased were a traditional shawl from Nagaland, a painted Madhubani stole in Khadi cotton, a handmade jute backrest from West Bengal, a gamusa made by various groups of people. mutual aid from Kakatipapung Development Block, a classic handcrafted palm tree nilavilakku made by women. in Kerala.
Even before Republic Day this year, PM Modi had interacted with the artists scheduled to perform on January 26 and praised the nation’s socio-cultural heritage. The Prime Minister even said that India could not become a self-sufficient country just by someone saying so and he emphasized the measures taken by young people. He had said: When you walk along Rajpath with passion and zeal, every peasant is full of enthusiasm. Your glimpses of the artistic, cultural, traditional and heritage richness of the country, every Indian looks up with pride. “
