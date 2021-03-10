Only Matt Berry can play Boris Johnson on The Crown

Hello, reseller? Yes, please put everything on Berry.

Illustration: by Carolyn Figel

These are tough times, and when the going gets really dark, at Vulture we like to double down on the things that are still capable of bringing us happiness. That’s why this recurring column, which serves as a half-celebration and half-brainstorm for someone, was always thrilled to see on our screens: beloved British stage and screen performer Matt Berry. He is best known for shows likeLondon Toast,The computer crowd, andWhat we do in the shadows, but were convinced that a performance by Berry would embellish all kinds of film and TV stories big and small.

So a few times a month, use this space to come up with new opportunities or roles that are sometimes out of the box for Mr. Berry. We are convinced that if he ever finds this column, he will find it both puzzling and mortifying.

I have always viewed Matt Berry as the UK’s answer to John Lithgow. Let me explain. The comic appeal of the two men lies in their subversion of the high-ranking attributes they embody in their respective cultures. Berry struts around with the bravado of a British naval captain, which makes it extremely funny to watch him to be bored by something small. Meanwhile, Lithgow is extremely tall and looks like he could kick you out of an elite private college, so it’s super hilarious when he is confused or scared. These are people whose business it is to make fun of the qualities that we consider to be powerful in men. When Lithgow played Winston Churchill in Netflixs The crown, this juxtaposition was part of the unique mix of skills that made her performance worthy of an Emmy. Entering a scene with a presence that demands that you be immediately taken seriously, to suddenly begin to reveal your deeply human flaws, is a skill that takes years of poking fun at yourself to develop. This is why Matt Berry and only Matt Berry can bring Prime Minister Boris Johnson to life The crown.

It may seem like I’m really ahead of myself with this. Yes, The crown is only until the late 80s at this point, and creator Peter Morgan said he doesn’t want him to cover the current royal drama. But it’s one of the biggest and most expensive TV shows in history. He’s already set to make his debut in seasons five and six, when Johnson will be in the Shadow Cabinet (not as cool as it sounds). Netflix claims The crown will end after season six, but that’s also what he said about season five. And let’s face it, no one walks away from a hugely popular show like this before they have to. When Game of thrones reached the end of its source material, they just lengthened the episodes. And now they’re making prequels! So I argue that Netflix will want more; we will want more. Whether it’s more seasons or just some sort of The path epilogue of the film, who can say? But the series will ultimately have to find a good Boris: someone who can be both a clumsy upper-class Briton and a savvy political opportunist. Berry has been preparing for this role all his life.

When you think of Johnson, you’re probably tempted to reduce him to a British version of Donald Trump. But Johnson has always seemed a lot more calculating. While Trump is a man driven by a grossly transparent megalomania, Johnson understands how and when to sacrifice his ego and charm people to like it. His rise to power was essentially a masterclass in failing to the top, in part thanks to his ability to win people over with his fun antics. Johnsons swinging helpless in front of hundreds of spectators on a zip line during the London 2012 Olympics was a moment that Prime Minister David Cameron called triumph because it was really, really funny. Simply put: Boris Johnson is a clown. And while it’s really exciting that a well-respected Shakespearean actor who trained at RADA is embarking on an upcoming miniseries, to capture the true essence of the Prime Minister it takes someone who can truly understand what it is. ‘he does to another comedian.

Berry is suitable not only because he’s funny, but because he masters the dangerous charm that politicians like Johnson use in their Machiavellian quests for power. It’s an obvious line in every character he plays. In Snuffbox, hes a ladies’ man who runs people for a living; like Stephen Toast, he’s a ladies’ man who manages to infuriate just about everyone he meets; and in What we do in the shadows He’s a real vampire. What all of these characters have in common is that you’ll love them until the moment they offend or kill you deeply. And even then, you can still love them.

It’s the mark of a right-wing populist leader like Johnson, a man who likes to lie, who put a political prisoner in danger, and who brought the queen to close parliament to quash opposition to his Brexit deal but who wins re-election easily with a campaign full of funny, dishonest ads. A perfect example of this quality is Snuffbox, which Berry created with Rich Fulcher at the start. It feels like a crime to film this show, mainly because it’s way too surreal to be fully appreciated out of context. But the scene below shows just how good Berry is at going from charming to vile and back again. In it, he’s stealing yet another love from his partner, Rich (whom he constantly abuses), before hitting it with his own guitar. He doesn’t do anything right in this scene, but he’s still so likeable.

While it’s clear Berry could make anyone leave the European Union, Johnson would be his most difficult role yet. It would be much more difficult than to crop The Phantom of the Opera or play Batman. On the one hand, he should shave off the beard, which he’s had for a while, so I bet he would hate that. He should also wear a wig and discolour his eyebrows. Her voice, I think, actually works. It doesn’t look exactly like Johnsons, but the beauty of Berrys Johnson would be in his portrayal. Just as Gillian Andersons Margaret Thatcher isn’t a perfect historical recreation as much as an example of how people remember her, this role shouldn’t be someone who just makes an impression of Johnson. No, it should be a man everyone already knows somehow in a ridiculous blonde wig who walks into Buckingham Palace to convince Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament just for him: Madam, I asssssure you it is absolutely necessary, everything will be fine, leave it to me, he would warmly coo her. Poor Lilibet. Shell never sees it coming.

The Johnson that Berry could create is a real devil. As Lithgows Churchill towered over those around him as the living embodiment of Britain’s finest hour, chaotic Berrys Johnson would strut out of the blue because the world was just laughing too loudly to stop him. His arrival would be a great curse, ushering in some of the darkest days yet for a monarchy that is certainly not having much fun at the moment. And that’s really how The crown should end: with the stark reminder that power is a poison that destroys even the most common senses; that it often attracts those who seek to do the most vicious evil, even if they are really funny; and that Matt Berry can tear the blonde off.