PM Imran launches “ Koi Bhooka Na Soye ” program





Imran Khan, the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan, who before taking office was known to take care of those who have so little, initiated the “Koi Bhooka Na Soye” program under the aegis of poverty alleviation Ehsaas.

One of the cornerstones of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto is to rid the country of poverty and Prime Minister Imran has aggressively tried to push initiatives for the common man.

Under this program, mobile vans would travel to different areas of major cities to feed the poor and underprivileged. Initially, it was launched in the federal capital and is expected to expand to other cities across the country soon.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran regretted that there are many areas in Pakistan where people go to bed hungry. “Most people [in Pakistan] have a daily salary and when they do not receive their salary they have to sleep on an empty stomach, ”he added.

He said the government is now launching the program in Islamabad but will soon reach other cities in the country. “One day these vans would feed people across Pakistan.”

Welcoming the facilities offered to the people of Panagah (foster homes), the prime minister said many people have come forward and said they want to be part of the government initiative. “People donate generously to Pakistan,” he added.

The Prime Minister also inspected one of the mobile vans and distributed lunch boxes to the needy on occasion.

In his speech, the prime minister claimed that the government is providing health insurance to millions of people in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), adding that now people in these areas can get away from it all. avail medical facilities in any country. public or private hospital.

He said that in June the government would introduce a program whereby the money will be transferred to the accounts of 30 million people so that they can keep up with rising inflation and buy themselves such basic items. than ghee and flour, etc.

“Farmers will also receive direct subsidies to pay for fertilizer. It will be a revolutionary step,” added the Prime Minister.

