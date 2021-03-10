Greece sees Turkey maneuver before sitting above the sea | greece, politics





ATHENS – Greek officials and diplomats expect Turkey to try again to change the agenda of exploratory talks aimed at settling the rights of the sea disputes to include previous demands by Greece to withdraw its troops off the islands near the Turkish coast. Turkish officials ignored Greek proposals for the upcoming discussion in March after a January 25 meeting in Constantinople that was a non-binding discussion that was not meant to be serious negotiation. The two sides cannot even agree on when to meet in March with the European Union on March 25 to resume for the third time the dilemma between the countries after twice canceling Greek demands for sanctions on the Turkey’s plan to search for oil and gas. in the waters around the Greek Islands. Indeed, instead of calming the waters before the talks, Turkey sent an energy research vessel to the Aegean Sea and conducted an air exercise as part of its Blue Homeland doctrine which claims vast swathes of seas and land. Greek islands. Turkey has also objected to the fact that Greek warships lie off the Greek island of Kastellorizo ​​in Greek waters, parts of which Turkey claims are part of under a maritime deal with Libya. that no other country recognizes. It now appears, said Kathimerini, that Turkey will push the boundaries and only agree to sit down as previously promised just before the EU meeting at which the bloc leaders are expected to once again defer to the government. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

