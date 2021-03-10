Politics
Delhi CM Kejriwal thanks Prime Minister Modi, Shah and opposition MPs
Kejriwals’ comments to the Assembly a day after the Delhi government tabled the 2021-22 budget ended a debate between lawmakers from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the House on the management of Covid-19.
By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED MARCH 11, 2021 1:50 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appreciated the roles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah, central government and opposition MPs, as well as officials from the health and frontline workers, in helping the state control the Covid-19 crisis when cases in the capital peaked.
Kejriwal told the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday: The pandemic was truly a difficult time for everyone. To deal with the crisis in Delhi, the city’s residents, various organizations, the Prime Minister, the Home Secretary and the Union government have collaborated on a large scale. All of our BJP MPs were also extremely helpful. The epidemic could not have been controlled by a government or an individual.
He added that, however, the most important work has been done by doctors, health workers and other frontline workers.
Beginning the discussion on the vote of thanks, Government Minister Gopal Rai said that Covid-19 had arrived in the country via passengers from abroad and thanked the Chief Minister and the Minister of Health for their efforts to control the virus.
But, said House Opposition Leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, at a time when Covid-19 cases in Delhi were on the rise, the central government intervened and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Union Interior Amit Shah provided relief to Delhi residents by installing thousands of beds for patients, airlift medics and paramedics The condition of Delhi’s government hospitals was such that the vice – Minister of Health and Minister of Health had to go to a private hospital for Covid treatment.
To close
