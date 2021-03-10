WATCH | Images revealed of Gary Player receiving Donald Trump’s Medal of Freedom







Recently released footage from the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony shows Gary Player receiving his award from former President Donald Trump. The big winner defended his award and called it “the greatest honor” he has ever received.

Nine-time winner Gary Player defended his acceptance of the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former President Donald Trump, a day after the Capitol uprising in Washington.

The 85-year-old had become the subject of widespread outrage over his acceptance of Trump’s Presidential Medal of Freedom – less than 24 hours after Trump supporters staged a violent coup attempt by taking down assault the Capitol.

US journalist Graham Bensinger was the only member of the media allowed to participate in the closed-door event and has now posted footage of the private ceremony on January 7.

Video of the ceremony, posted on Bensinger’s YouTube channel, features player and former legend Annika Sorenstam receiving their medals from the President.

The player received his honor for his athletic excellence through many decades of professional golf and philanthropic contributions to underprivileged children.

Trump introduced Player as his “longtime friend” and even made a few jokes about the South African golfer.

In his acceptance speech, Player made no secret of his emotions by dedicating the award to his wife, Vivienne, who is currently battling pancreatic cancer.

“Mr. President, you say I never choke and I never did it very honestly because of the education I had. But I was choking today because I stand in this room with you, sir… in this wonderful White House that has helped change the world for the better, ”Player said.

“I am very honored by this award and thank you, Mr. President. It is the greatest honor I have ever bestowed on myself in my 70 years of golfing around the world.”

The player has won 165 tournaments on six continents in seven decades and is still the only non-American to complete a career Grand Slam – winning all four major golf titles.

Speaking to Bensinger after the ceremony, the player defended his own acceptance of his award.

“There are so many people today who are criticizing, they will criticize you for having a splinter in your eye and they have a diary in theirs. So we are living in very strange times right now,” Player said in a commentary. interview.

“But it’s an honor bestowed on me by the number one person in the world, the President of the United States, and sometimes it takes someone who doesn’t live here to appreciate this country more.

“Having traveled the world and seen racism, communism, different forms of government, this is where you learn from your mistakes.

“Freedom is such an important thing that so many people have died. Do young people today understand that freedom is not a gift?”

WATCH the speeches of Donald Trump and Gary Player:

