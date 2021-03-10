Analysis: Xi Jinping’s two cups indicate plenty of hot tea remains

Katsuji Nakazawa is a Tokyo-based senior writer and columnist at Nikkei. He spent seven years in China as a correspondent and later as the China bureau chief. He is the 2014 recipient of the Vaughn-Ueda International Journalist’s Award for International Reporting.

TOKYO – In China, there is the four character idiom, ren zou, cha liang, which means “Tea gets cold when people walk away.”

In the summer of 2015, the party’s spokesperson People’s Daily published a highly symbolic article encouraging “ren zou, cha liang”, telling retired party elders to quietly withdraw and stay. outside of politics.

“Some retired officials are unwilling to accept post-retirement ‘cold tea’, so they are doing everything possible to expand their powers and try to keep their cups of tea always hot,” he said. note.

But “ren zou, cha liang” is the norm, according to the signed article.

What then should we do with an unusual spectacle in this year’s National People’s Congress, the Chinese parliament?

In front of President Xi Jinping were placed two tea cups.

The other six members of the Politburo Standing Committee, including Premier Li Keqiang, had only one cup of tea in front of them.

It was as if to say that not only does Xi’s tea not cool down, as he approaches 10 years in power, there is another hot cup of tea waiting for him to sip.

The 3,000 or so deputies present at the session, forced to sit for hours of speeches, can only have noticed each time the cameras land on Xi.

Neither President Xi Jinping nor Premier Li Keqiang seem to care what the cups of tea in front of them might say. © Reuters

The two teacups first appeared on Friday during the opening ceremony of the annual gathering. Then, the double cup of tea reappeared in all the other rooms in which Xi attended separate meetings.

There was more than a digital difference. Xi’s cups appear to have been made especially for him, different from those served to other members of the leadership.

This is a phenomenon unknown in previous years.

Indeed, it is only a cup of tea. But in Chinese politics, symbols, status, and protocol have important meanings.

In total, more than 5,000 people from across the country, including 2,000 members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, gathered for the “two sessions” in Beijing.

After returning home, they will likely whisper – and speculate – about the changes in the power structure they have witnessed.

Xi came to power as the party’s general secretary in the fall of 2012. He assumed the post of Chinese president just before the spring of 2013.

If the first of the two teacups involves his first two five-year terms, from 2012 to 2022, the second teacup could involve the continuation of his reign as the first Chinese leader beyond the next national party congress, in 2022. And for how long? Five more years? ten? A de facto president for life?

About six years ago, security guards with keen eyes began to be deployed at the annual NPC sessions with one task: to keep a close watch on Xi’s cup of tea. A male staff member was then deployed to serve Xi tea, while the staff women brought tea to the other leaders.

The latest change, this second cut, could be related to security measures, possibly the coronavirus outbreak.

Still, the fact remains that special treatment was only given to Xi. It just confirms what everyone knows, that China’s traditional collective leadership system has in fact collapsed.

Servants carry tea before the opening session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People on March 4 in Beijing. © Getty Images

Another topic should be kept in mind while considering Xi’s teacup craftsmanship. It is linked to the future of the Chinese economy, second in the world, after that of the United States

Five-year plans remain important in a country which retains some vestiges of its planned socialist economy. This time, however, China did not include an average annual economic growth target in its 2021-2025 plan.

All of the previous five-year plans developed after China’s introduction of the “reform and opening-up” policy under then-supreme leader Deng Xiaoping in the late 1970s included such goals.

It’s not that China has given up on setting quantified targets.

Last fall, at the fifth plenary session of the 19th Party Central Committee, Xi said doubling China’s per capita income by 2035 was “very possible.”

Yang Wei, deputy director of the economic committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said that if China achieves this, an average annual economic growth rate of at least 4.73% would be needed.

The collective leadership system that Deng Xiaoping encouraged in the 1970s has effectively collapsed. © Getty Images

But there are a myriad of incentives not to publish growth targets. On the one hand, the members of the Politburo Standing Committee would have no reason to squirm or assume responsibility if one were missing.

And given the uncertain situations at home and abroad, Xi himself sees little point in specifying numbers. This would only cause China to lose its political flexibility and face increased risks.

It has become clear that China’s economic relations with the United States under President Joe Biden will not improve as easily as Beijing had anticipated. A lack of published digital goals does not change this dynamic.

China’s national strategy to catch up with and overtake the United States by 2035 in terms of economic might, scientific and technological capability, and overall national might is clear.

There are also indications that China could overtake the United States sooner than expected, given the depth of a COVID-19 that has inflicted blows on the incumbent superpower.

The Biden administration, like its predecessor, has no choice but to prepare for this potential.

The two sides will weigh their options when senior officials first meet in the Biden era on March 18 in Anchorage, Alaska. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with China’s two top diplomats, Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the State Department said on Wednesday.

On March 10, at the closing session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, there was only one cup of tea in front of Xi. © AP

The meeting will take place after Blinken’s visit to Tokyo and Seoul.

“It was important for us that the first meeting of this administration with Chinese officials was held on American soil and after we had met and consulted closely with our partners and allies in Asia and Europe,” the attaché said on Wednesday. White House Press, Jen Psaki.

For China, it will not be easy to maintain annual economic growth of just under 5% over the next 15 years. Beijing has no choice but to take a wait-and-see stance for the time being while publishing achievable goals every year.

And that’s exactly what Premier Li did on Friday when he announced a growth target of over 6% for 2021.

China is playing the security card while taking into account difficult national and international situations.

Speaking of which, at the CPPCC’s closing session on Wednesday, Xi was seen – for the first time at this year’s rally – with only one cup of tea in front of him. Has there been any internal reluctance against such a brazen display of power?